Matt Hancock makes surprise appearance during Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matt Hancock makes surprise appearance during Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 7.57pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was spotted among the audience members watching this week’s Dancing On Ice alongside former aide Gina Coladangelo, while pop group The Fizz made a cameo appearance during a performance.

The fourth week of the ITV skating competition saw the celebrities perform dance-inspired routines, following the exit of Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and ex-footballer John Fashanu.

Watching eagerly from the audience, Hancock told the show’s co-host Holly Willoughby: “I dance to almost anything, it’s more enthusiasm than talent though. But a bit of Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, that will get me going.”

Hancock – who was in the front row of the audience along with Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott – made reference to his stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, adding: “I think I could do with dressing up a bit, but this is so hard. I mean, eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is.”

Another surprising cameo appearance came during comedian Harriott and Tippy Packard’s swing-inspired skate to the hit Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz.

The 34-year-old stripped off his yellow trousers to show golden pants underneath during the routine, which earned him 26.5, before Cheryl Baker appeared with fellow members of The Fizz on the ice.

The Fizz is a spin-off from original Bucks Fizz group, and features Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston.

As for the skating performance, judge Jayne Torvill told Harriott: “I think you’re capable of more,” while Christopher Dean said: “Give us more skating.”

Ashley Banjo said: “I think you’re a great performer – I think you have great energy. I think I would like you to be more refined. I felt this week you really brought the full package.”

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield brought disco to the ice with their routine to Car Wash by Dance X Winners.

Culculoglu began the performance stood in front of a bright pink car before a surprise appearance from her boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti, who appeared shirtless.

The 28-year-old revealed she had “pulled a muscle on my left leg” practising the routine before the actual performance.

Oti Mabuse said: “I like to see you when you like yourself skating. Going forward, try not to depend on him – skate on your own.”

Dean said he enjoyed the performance, but said she had “a lot of support” on the ice from backing skaters, adding that he would also like to see her skate on her own.

Banjo said: “I think your confidence did take a knock because of the injury, that I wasn’t aware of.”

The fourth week saw Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson kicking off dance week with a samba with partner Mark Hanretty, scoring 32.5.

The couple brought flamboyant energy to the ice, skating to Conga by Gloria Estefan, with Stenson ending the performance with the splits.

Mabuse, who got the top score with Stenson’s husband Danny Mac when they performed the samba on Strictly Come Dancing, said: “It was so brilliant – forget Danny and I. You were sassy, you were cheeky. This is the girl I have been waiting for, well done.”

Banjo said: “At moments you did seem nervous… putting that aside, the skating was there as always. You used the ice and showed us you could really dance.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented