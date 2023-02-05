Matt Hancock makes surprise appearance during Dancing On Ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was spotted among the audience members watching this week’s Dancing On Ice alongside former aide Gina Coladangelo, while pop group The Fizz made a cameo appearance during a performance.

The fourth week of the ITV skating competition saw the celebrities perform dance-inspired routines, following the exit of Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and ex-footballer John Fashanu.

Watching eagerly from the audience, Hancock told the show’s co-host Holly Willoughby: “I dance to almost anything, it’s more enthusiasm than talent though. But a bit of Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, that will get me going.”

Hancock – who was in the front row of the audience along with Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott – made reference to his stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, adding: “I think I could do with dressing up a bit, but this is so hard. I mean, eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is.”

Another surprising cameo appearance came during comedian Harriott and Tippy Packard’s swing-inspired skate to the hit Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz.

The 34-year-old stripped off his yellow trousers to show golden pants underneath during the routine, which earned him 26.5, before Cheryl Baker appeared with fellow members of The Fizz on the ice.

The Fizz is a spin-off from original Bucks Fizz group, and features Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston.

As for the skating performance, judge Jayne Torvill told Harriott: “I think you’re capable of more,” while Christopher Dean said: “Give us more skating.”

Ashley Banjo said: “I think you’re a great performer – I think you have great energy. I think I would like you to be more refined. I felt this week you really brought the full package.”

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield brought disco to the ice with their routine to Car Wash by Dance X Winners.

Culculoglu began the performance stood in front of a bright pink car before a surprise appearance from her boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti, who appeared shirtless.

The 28-year-old revealed she had “pulled a muscle on my left leg” practising the routine before the actual performance.

Oti Mabuse said: “I like to see you when you like yourself skating. Going forward, try not to depend on him – skate on your own.”

Dean said he enjoyed the performance, but said she had “a lot of support” on the ice from backing skaters, adding that he would also like to see her skate on her own.

Banjo said: “I think your confidence did take a knock because of the injury, that I wasn’t aware of.”

The fourth week saw Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson kicking off dance week with a samba with partner Mark Hanretty, scoring 32.5.

The couple brought flamboyant energy to the ice, skating to Conga by Gloria Estefan, with Stenson ending the performance with the splits.

Mabuse, who got the top score with Stenson’s husband Danny Mac when they performed the samba on Strictly Come Dancing, said: “It was so brilliant – forget Danny and I. You were sassy, you were cheeky. This is the girl I have been waiting for, well done.”

Banjo said: “At moments you did seem nervous… putting that aside, the skating was there as always. You used the ice and showed us you could really dance.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.