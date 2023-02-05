Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 8.35pm Updated: February 5 2023, 8.59pm
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has become the third celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice after an episode of live dance-themed performances.

The reality TV star, 28, received the fewest votes and appeared in the dreaded dance-off against actress Patsy Palmer in a bid to make it through to next week’s icons-themed show.

Skating for survival, a visibly upset Culculoglu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield danced to Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry in their second skate-off during their time on the ITV show.

However, judge Jayne Torvill chose to save Palmer who had a “cleaner performance”, alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – who said both women should be proud of their skating performances.

Culculoglu, who revealed she had “pulled a muscle on my left leg” practising the routine before the actual performance, follows Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and ex-footballer John Fashanu who previously exited the show.

She said: “You put so much time … all the other work commitments I had, this was my priority, and I really gave everything to it.

“I love it, I fell in love with the ice.”

Co-host Phillip Schofield said: “I think this is probably the most emotional skate-off we’ve ever had. Please be really proud of what you did. Have a big lap of honour.”

Dancing On Ice 2023
Co-host Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Culculoglu’s original routine to Car Wash by Dance X Winners included a surprising cameo appearance from her boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti, who appeared shirtless on the ice.

Other appearances throughout the show included former health secretary Matt Hancock who was spotted sitting in the front row of the audience along with his former aide Gina Coladangelo and Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott.

Hancock told the show’s co-host Holly Willoughby: “I dance to almost anything, it’s more enthusiasm than talent though. But a bit of Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, that will get me going.”

He also made reference to his stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, adding: “I think I could do with dressing up a bit, but this is so hard. I mean, eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is.”

Another surprising cameo appearance came during comedian Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard’s swing-inspired skate to the hit Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz.

The 34-year-old stripped off his yellow trousers to show golden pants underneath during the routine, which earned him 26.5, before Cheryl Baker appeared with fellow members of The Fizz on the ice.

The Fizz is a spin-off from original Bucks Fizz group, and features Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston.

As for the skating performance, judge Torvill told Harriott: “I think you’re capable of more,” while Christopher Dean said: “Give us more skating.”

The fourth week saw Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson kick off dance week with a samba with partner Mark Hanretty, scoring 32.5.

The couple brought flamboyant energy to the ice, skating to Conga by Gloria Estefan, with Stenson ending the performance with the splits.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Oti Mabuse and Danny Mac during the live final of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Mabuse, who got the top score with Stenson’s husband Danny Mac when they performed the samba on Strictly Come Dancing, said: “It was so brilliant – forget Danny and I. You were sassy, you were cheeky. This is the girl I have been waiting for, well done.”

The highest score of the series to date came from former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson for his street style skate to Friday by Dopamine.

Performing with professional partner Olivia Smart, the pair continued their successful streak, earning a score of 34 and leaving Diversity dancer Banjo “impressed” with his moves.

The live show saw an emotional performance from The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran who dedicated the waltz he skated with partner Klabera Komini to his father on the anniversary of his death.

The 34-year-old skated to the song Three Times A Lady by Commodores, because the song was the “first memory” he had of his father, who died when he was six.

After the “lovely” performance which scored the pair 30, Kaneswaran thanked his mother, who brought up eight children on her own.

Judge Dean said: “It’s simply your best skate. The skating was so lovely, so strong, so tender and masculine at the same time.”

However, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and her partner Sylvain Longchambon failed to impress with their cheerleading-inspired skate to 2 Be Loved by Lizzo receiving a score of 26.

Following the “low confidence” routine, Dean challenged the actress to be the first celebrity to perform the dreaded “head-banger” move in next week’s show, which Gallagher accepted.

Celebrity contestant Joey Essex, who has been embroiled in rumours that he is dating his skating co-star Vanessa Bauer, joked after his paso doble performance: “I have actually fallen in love … with ice skating, with paso.”

The pair showed off their dramatic side with the routine to Pushin’ On by 2WEI and Marvin Brooks, which earned them a score of 30.5.

Meanwhile, drag queen The Vivienne also received an impressive score of 32.5 with partner Colin Grafton for their country skate to the song Jolene by Dolly Parton on Sunday night.

She said: “This has been a stressful week for me, I’m a perfectionist and I think that’s the best we did it.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.

