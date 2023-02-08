Helen Mirren to star as US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Helen Mirren to star as US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.39am
Helen Mirren to star as US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland (Matt Crossick/PA)
Helen Mirren to star as US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren will star as renowned US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland.

The film’s plot will mirror one of the Tom Ripley novels for which Texas-born Highsmith was most famous.

The Oscar-winning actress’ attachment to the project was announced by production company FilmNation on Tuesday.

Catherine the Great Screening – London
Dame Helen Mirren (PA)

The story sees Highsmith’s life of solitude in the Swiss Alps interrupted by young literary agent Edward, who is sent by her publishing company to convince her to pen one last novel in her Ripley series.

The writer initially tries to use her macabre imagination to scare the young man away, before a world-changing collaboration ensues.

Highsmith’s Tom Ripley book series including titles such as Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, and The Talented Mr Ripley, which was made into a 1999 film starring Matt Damon and Jude Law.

The author, famous for her psychological thrillers and described by contemporary Graham Greene as “the poet of apprehension”, died in Switzerland in 1995 and the age of 74.

US writer Patricia Highsmith here at her home in Aurigeno, Switzerland (Alamy/PA)

Switzerland is set to be directed by Anton Corbijn, whose credits include Control, A Most Wanted Man and The American.

Its producers are Gaby Tana, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason, Jim Robison and Kurt Martin.

Filming will take place later this year in Europe with additional casting underway, FilmNation said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Helen Mirren to star as US novelist Patricia Highsmith in new film Switzerland (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero

Editor's Picks

Most Commented