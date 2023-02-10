Tensions brews in the Love Island villa after Shaq and Ron’s disagreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tensions brews in the Love Island villa after Shaq and Ron’s disagreement

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 6.00pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

Tension continues to brew in the Love Island villa as the fallout from Shaq Muhammad and Ron Hall’s disagreement escalates.

During Thursday evening’s episode, 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq became frustrated at 25-year-old financial adviser Ron as he chose to avoid cleaning up the dishes with the rest of the male islanders in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

On Friday’s instalment, the situation continues to cause issues for Shaq as he confronts Ron, Tanya and Lana on how they responded to his request.

In the morning, Shaq pulls Ron to the side and says: “I just wanted to speak to you on a one-to-one basis, at the start me and you were very close and very tight and as time has gone on we’ve grown further apart.”

Shaq, referencing Ron’s on-and-off relationship with Lana, continues: “It stems from how much I care about Lana, I do care about you as well and I don’t want there to be any friction between me and you.”

Ron replies by referencing how Shaq stood up for Casey O’Gorman after Lana left him to rekindle things with Ron, saying: “Aside from the Lana situation, I feel like the reason we’ve drifted apart was the Casey situation.

“I felt like you thought he was more important and you’d only known him for a couple of days.”

After their conversation, Shaq heads over to Tanya and Lana who also want to talk with him about the night before.

Shaq Muhammad Love Island
Airport security officer Shaq Muhammad (ITV)

As they discuss Shaq calling Ron over to help with the washing up, Tanya says: “It was rude, he’s a grown man, he heard you the first time.”

Lana adds: “It didn’t sit right and I felt like it wasn’t about the kitchen.”

It appears Tanya’s comments do not sit well with Shaq as later in the evening he confronts her about not sticking up for him.

He tells her: “I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off.”

Tanya replies: “Babe, no one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

He explains that he was unhappy about how it was handled, especially as they have been coupled together since the beginning.

She replies: “I understand, but for that specific situation that’s how I would have handled it and if I had to go back I would do it the same.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented