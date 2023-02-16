Kevin Hart: I will never stray from comedy as I know the importance of laughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Hart: I will never stray from comedy as I know the importance of laughter

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.03pm
In his upcoming film Die Hart, Kevin Hart will portray a fictionalised version of himself (Matt Crossick/PA)
In his upcoming film Die Hart, Kevin Hart will portray a fictionalised version of himself (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kevin Hart has said he will never stray away from the world of comedy as he feels laughter is “important” to provide relief in dark times.

The comedian and actor, 43, started out in stand-up and has now starred in a host of comedies including 2014’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and 2016’s Central Intelligence alongside Dwayne Johnson.

In his upcoming film Die Hart, Hart will portray a fictionalised version of himself where he tries to pivot from comedy wingman to action movie star.

Reflecting on the role of comedy in society, he told the PA news agency: “For people to act like comedy isn’t important, or to not have a high level of understanding for the need of comedy is ridiculous. We need it.

“The world can be dark at times. There’s a heavy weight that a lot of people have on their backs, on their shoulders, and sometimes the weight is lifted with a refreshing laugh.

“So those that can provide it or give a service to provide it, we’re just needed. We’re important.

“So I will never stray away from the world of comedy, because I know how important laughter is. It really does heal.”

In the film, Hart’s character attends an action-hero school run by Ron Wilcox, who is played by John Travolta.

Here he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

Hart revealed he is a “Big Travolta fan” but that he does not get easily starstruck by fellow celebrities, with the exception of the time he met US professional wrestler Ric Flair.

He added: “When I saw John Travolta, first thing I did as soon as I saw him, punched him in the stomach.

“I was like ‘It’s gonna be like this every day’.”

Kevin Hart alongside Nathalie Emmanuel and John Travolta (Prime Video/PA)

Hart and Travolta are joined by Game of Thrones’s Nathalie Emmanuel, Wrath of Man’s Josh Hartnett and Call My Agent!’s Jean Reno.

Directed by Eric Appel, who has behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and written by Derek Kolstad, Die Hart the movie reimagines the original 10-episode 2020 series of the same name into a feature film format.

Hart said what he enjoyed about this project was “grounding the character”, he explained: “You’ve got to play a yin and yang a little bit, there is the ridiculous side of what’s going on but if you believe the ridiculousness then it no longer seems to be ridiculous.

“So for me, that was a lot of fun. Just getting to do a lot of things that I can’t normally do.

“Some of the projects that I do, this one gave me the playground, do it all.”

The film will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 24.

