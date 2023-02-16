Axed Apprentice candidate says process was trickier than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Axed Apprentice candidate says process was trickier than expected

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.03pm
The latest episode of the BBC reality show saw the two teams of contestants design lunchboxes (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
The latest episode of the BBC reality show saw the two teams of contestants design lunchboxes (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Apprentice candidate Sohail Chowdhary has said the process was “a lot more tricky” than he realised from watching on TV after becoming the latest to be fired from the show.

The most recent episode of the BBC reality show saw the two teams of contestants design lunchboxes for school children with an accompanying mobile app.

Southampton-based martial arts school owner and instructor Chowdhary took on the role of project manager for the task but found himself in the bottom three after his team’s pirate-themed offering failed to impress industry experts.

The Apprentice 2023
Sohail Chowdhary (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

After a tense boardroom grilling by Lord Alan Sugar alongside fellow candidates Bradley Johnson and Marnie Swindells, Chowdhary was sent packing.

Speaking after his exit, Chowdhary said: “It’s very different compared to what you expect.

“Everyone is watching the show and you’re like ‘Oh, they’re a bunch of idiots, I can do that’. Then when you’re on the show, you become one of those idiots. It’s a lot more tricky compared to what it looks like on TV.

“But either way, I’m so happy that I did it because it’s been such a surreal experience. The exposure has been insane, the amount of opportunities that come off the back of it has been incredible.”

The martial arts school owner said he felt his firing was “fair” and he would no longer stand by the lunchbox which he vouched for in the boardroom, saying: “When it comes down to it a lot of the mistakes were there.”

He added that he had anticipated it was likely to be the end of his journey that day, revealing: “I remember leaving the house in the morning and I was there saying goodbye to the house team, saying ‘This is most likely the last time you’re going to see me’.”

Since the show, Chowdhary has continued to develop his martial arts club which he has transformed into a multi-six-figure business in the last number of years.

Looking to the future, he said: “For me, it’s just taken that national by targeting new and existing martial arts clubs.

“It is logical to go down that route, the business already does very well and it’s just taken that across the UK.”

Chowdhary also hopes to inspire others with his story of running a successful business after growing up in a single-parent household on a council estate.

He explained: “One of the main reasons why I came on to the show was just to show people that no matter where you’re from, you can make it.

“I know a lot of people have the primary reason of going on the show to win but my primary reason was to go on to prove a point. That people from a council house like me, we can go off and we can make it.”

Amongst the remaining candidates, Chowdhary revealed he was backing senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa to win.

He said: “We clicked on a personal level so well but I get his business acumen. I’m the same way I put passion into my martial arts club, he puts passion into healthcare.

“When you’ve both got passionate like that, you share the same business ethos and that’s what helps you become a better business person.

“I’ve seen it within him, and I know he’s going to go so far.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented