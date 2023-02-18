Rhino identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rhino identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 9.15pm Updated: February 18 2023, 9.27pm
The Masked Singer panel (Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
The Masked Singer panel (Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)

Busted’s Charlie Simpson has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer.

The singer, 37, who rose to fame with the pop punk band which produced hits including Year 3000 and Crashed The Wedding, performed in disguise as Rhino throughout the ITV series.

Simpson performed three times across Saturday’s finale show and beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix, and All Saints star Natalie Appleton, who was hiding behind the Fawn mask.

The Busted star admitted he did not expect to win the show and just tried to “remember the lyrics and have fun”.

Asked how he found the experience, he said: “I was terrified the entire time because the thing I was scared most of was remembering lyrics. I often forget lyrics to my own songs.”

He added that his last song of the show, Try by P!nk, was the only time he did not really think about the lyrics and he just tried to enjoy himself.

Simpson had the judges fooled along the way but Rita Ora and Davina McCall correctly guessed his identity at the end.

Jonathan Ross thought it could have been singer James Arthur while guest judge Lee Mack opted for George Ezra.

Simpson was the first to perform solo on the night, delivering a powerful rendition of Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi while dressed as a cowboy.

Ora said Rhino had her “favourite voice in the whole wide world” before guessing it could be Simpson behind the mask.

Former contestant Harlequin, who was previously revealed as singer-songwriter Gabrielle, also returned to sing Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth alongside Rhino and she guessed it could also be Arthur.

Alongside his time in Busted, Simpson was also a member of the rock band Fightstar and released music as a solo artist.

After his reveal, the singer admitted that his bandmates in Busted and Fightstar all guessed it was him behind the mask “within the first two seconds of hearing Rhino sing”.

“When you spend that much time on stage with people and spend so much time in the studio, it would be very hard for them not to get it pretty much instantly”, he added.

Simpson, who has two children with his wife Anna Barnard, revealed he decided to do the show for his family, saying: “I thought it would be something that my kids would love to watch and also it looked like a really fun show to do.”

After Kaiser Chiefs singer Wilson placed second, he confirmed he had enjoyed his time on the show, saying: “It gets quite infectious. You really want to win it.”

Ora was in shock that he was behind the mask as she has worked alongside Wilson in the past, adding: “If you sang how you sing I would have got you in a second.”

The singer also said he was “very pleased” to be mistaken for actor David Tennant by McCall.

For his first performance, he sang Sway by Michael Buble accompanied by dancers in white suits and bird masks while he donned bright red and orange feathers.

Mo Gilligan thought he was a “great showman” which made him consider DJ Mark Ronson, with Take That’s Mark Owen and Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell also among the guesses.

Presenter Denise van Outen also returned as Fox to perform Elton John and Kiki Dee’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with Phoenix, and she thought the red feathers were a clue to it being comedian Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon.

All Saints singer Appleton was the first celebrity to be unmasked during the final and McCall admitted she had all the judges “flummoxed” about her true identity.

While Ross said: “We don’t get to hear your voice like that that often, where you’re singing those ballads. What an amazing act.”

Following her reveal, Appleton said: “I loved fooling you guys, it was such a buzz” and that she had enjoyed Gilligan mistaking her for Country star Shania Twain.

She added: “I had the best time, it’s been amazing. I do recommend.”

Fawn performed twice throughout the finale, firstly with an elegant performance of Hopelessly Devoted from 1978’s Grease dressed in a polka-dotted outfit with a matching bow.

The power of their voice led Ross to believe it could be All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis while McCall thought it could be singer Samantha Fox.

Mack opted for actress Jenna Coleman and Ora guessed actress Suzanne Shaw was behind the mask.

Welsh singer Aled Jones also reprised his Traffic Cone costume to duet with Fawn on When She Loved Me by Sarah McLachlan for Toy Story 2, who thought former Spice Girl Emma Bunton could be the secret star.

The three finalists opened the show with a lively performance to We Can be Heroes to kick off the night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented