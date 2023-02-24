Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal voiced by Daniel Craig to air on 29 UK channels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal voiced by Daniel Craig to air on 29 UK channels

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.13pm
Daniel Craig (Suzan Moore/PA)
Daniel Craig (Suzan Moore/PA)

A video which sees Daniel Craig appeal for donations to support the millions who have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria is to air across 29 UK channels.

The 90-second film in aid of the non-governmental organisation the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) will be broadcast on Friday at 9.55pm on channels including Channel 4, ITV 1 and Channel 5, as well as on large digital screens throughout the country.

Alongside footage of the devastation following the February 6 quake, which has killed more than 47,000 people, the James Bond star encourages the public to donate what they can to help survivors.

Craig says: “Within hours, two earthquakes devasted homes, hospitals and schools across two countries. The earthquakes lasted seconds but the aftermath will last for years.

“The casualty figures for Turkey and Syria right now are staggering. More than 40,000 people have died.

“The big challenge ahead is to help the millions who have survived it. Countless injured need vital medicines or hospital care and those now homeless face the freezing winter without any shelter, food or clean water.”

The actor, 54, explained that the donations towards the DEC appeal will help provide more tents, warm clothes, heaters, hot meals, clean water and medical care to those affected.

He added: “Whatever you can manage, every penny will make a difference, so donate now. Their trauma cannot be undone but we can and must help.”

On Thursday, the DEC – which brings together 15 UK charities – announced it had raised £101.5 million since the deadly earthquakes struck earlier this month.

Channel 4 brought together media organisations ITV, UKTV, Channel 5, Sky, STV and Warner Bros. Discovery to provide the advertising space for the DEC appeal.

They have also worked with media company Ocean Outdoor to broadcast the appeal video on their large digital screens in 18 locations including Westfield London, Canary Wharf, Liverpool Media Wall, New Street Birmingham and The Printworks, Manchester.

The video, which was produced without charge by the advertising agency Recipe, will also run on Channel 4’s YouTube page from Friday until Sunday.

The appeal is a shortened, updated version of an original film produced by ITN and shown on Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV and Sky news programmes on February 9 to launch the DEC Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.

Verica Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, said: “Seeing the devastation of the earthquake, we wanted to use the power of a joint broadcaster and advertising initiative to help raise awareness for this important cause.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Recipe and the plethora of other media owners who have also offered their support through this project.”

