Will Smith and Viola Davis scoop top gongs at NAACP Image Awards

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.03pm
Will Smith (James Manning/PA)
Will Smith (James Manning/PA)

Will Smith, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett are among those who were recognised with wins at the NAACP Image Awards.

The blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won best motion picture at the ceremony, which took place in Pasadena, California on Saturday evening.

Smith, 54, scooped the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for his performance in Emancipation, although he was not present to receive the award in person.

The gong marks Smith’s first award win since he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars ceremony last year.

Smith was up against Daniel Kaluuya, Jonathan Majors, Joshua Boone and Sterling K Brown in the category.

Elsewhere at the NAACP Image Awards, Davis, the latest EGOT, an individual to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, won the award for outstanding actress for her role in The Woman King.

Bassett, 64, won a selection of awards throughout the evening, including entertainer of the year, outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture for her portrayal of Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in 9-1-1.

The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were hosted by rapper and actress Queen Latifah.

Other notable wins of the evening included Serena Williams, who took home the Jackie Robinson sports award, which recognises an athlete who has made a significant contribution to the pursuit of social justice and civil rights in addition to their professional sporting endeavours.

Abbott Elementary took home the gong for outstanding comedy series, while outstanding drama series went to P-Valley.

Beyonce and Rihanna were among the first winners to be announced for the 2023 awards as part of non-televised categories revealed in the lead up to Saturday’s main ceremony.

Beyonce took home three accolades: outstanding female artist, outstanding album, and outstanding Soul/ R and B song.

Meanwhile Rihanna secured the award for outstanding music video/visual album for her song Lift Me Up – written for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

