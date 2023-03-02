‘Humble, focused and earnest’ Next Level Chef winner revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Humble, focused and earnest’ Next Level Chef winner revealed

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 10.03pm
Gordon Ramsay (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gordon Ramsay (Matt Crossick/PA)

Social media chef Jade Greenhalgh has been described as “humble, focused and earnest” by Gordon Ramsay after being crowned the winner of Next Level Chef.

The 34-year-old from Lancashire fought off the competition during the final of the ITV cooking show, which sees aspirational chefs battle in a variety of challenges under mentorship from Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Paul Ainsworth.

Following Jade’s win, 56-year-old chef and restaurateur Ramsay, who had Jade on his team during the series, said: “Jade is the absolute character that Next Level Chef personifies: humble, focused, earnest.

“Earnest is something that you don’t see a lot in today’s world, especially in cooking as it’s all flamboyant.

“Her approach is just so goddamn down to earth. There is something quite steely about her focus.”

While American chef Arrington, 41, said: “Jade, her focus and her energy.

“Yes she was able to transform beautiful ingredients in the way that she does, but the intangible was the love that she put into the food.

“Without sounding too cheesy, it is truly her superpower.”

Fellow mentor and chef Ainsworth, 44, added: “Jade is a worthy winner.

“I really, really wanted Jade on my team, and even though she wasn’t, we had a good bond.

“When you see someone like Jade who had her break on social media in lockdown, cooking on a budget winning a show like this.

“I’m just so pleased I got to witness her trajectory.”

The series, which originally aired on American TV network Fox, arrived in the UK for the first time earlier this year.

The show is set across three kitchens on three different levels, from a top-tier kitchen “utopia” to a basement level with “scraps” – as contestants vie to progress to the next level.

It is set to challenge the contestants’ creativity, agility, flare and expertise and determine how the budding chefs fare under the best of circumstances – as well as what they can create in the worst.

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Showdown
Gordon Ramsay and his former protege Paul Ainsworth are both mentors on Next Level Chef (National Geographic/Justin Mandel/PA)

Following her win, Jade said: “It’s been life changing.

“Although I absolutely loved cooking before the competition, creating recipes, now it’s just taken it to another level.

“I found it challenging but I feel like I learnt so much along the way.”

Detailing the toughest element of the show, she said: “I’ve never pushed myself ever in my life as much as I did in that competition.

“So probably for me, it was the long hours – they take their toll and I’d just flop into bed every night because you are just absolutely exhausted.

“Physically but also mentally because you have to give it your all every time you cook.

“But it’s so worth it, every second. It was amazing.”

Jade also admitted that being on Ramsay’s team was a great experience.

“At first, I felt it wasn’t real. Then after I got over the shock of being in the same room as him, it just felt really comfortable,” she said.

“He was such a supportive figure. He really took on the mentorship role, he was so helpful.

“I did think it was going to be really scary and daunting but you just get into it and it felt really comfortable.”

As the winner, Jade will receive a cash prize of £100,000 and a one-year mentorship under all three judges.

Next Level Chef is available to stream on ITVX.

