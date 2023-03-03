Victoria Beckham hosts Paris Fashion Week show attended by Beckham family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham hosts Paris Fashion Week show attended by Beckham family

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.05pm
Victoria Beckham (Yui Mok/PA)
Victoria Beckham (Yui Mok/PA)

Victoria Beckham has shown an elegant collection at Paris Fashion Week with her family sat in the front row.

Ahead of the show, the 48-year-old designer said the collection was inspired by the film Grey Gardens.

Beckham explained her inspiration on Instagram, writing: “I love the rich colour palette and how eccentric, eclectic and timeless the styling is.

“I think so many people will have referenced the movie over the years because it is exactly that – an iconic movie.”

The promotional material for the autumn/winter collection starred Drew Barrymore, who played a leading role in the 2009 film adaptation of the 1975 documentary following two eccentric relations of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Beckham’s aesthetic is all about easy elegance, and that is what she put forth for her latest collection, which was shown in Paris on Friday.

All the classic Beckham staples were present, including tailored pants, well-fitting shirts and turtlenecks.

There were also luxurious additions – like ostrich feathers accented onto skirts and suits – as well as edgy leather elements running throughout.

Suiting played a big part, alongside a hint of Victoriana in billowing silk dresses with statement sleeves.

Beckham also seemed to be inspired by 80s fashion, sending oversized blazers as dresses down the runway.

Big names in the modelling world walked the runway, including Irina Shayk and Adut Akech.

Meanwhile, fashion journalism giants Dame Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful were sat in the front row.

Beckham’s husband, former footballer David, was in attendance, along with three of the couple’s children – Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz also attended in support of her mother-in-law, however the Beckham’s son Romeo was not present.

Following the show, Beckham posted a picture of herself backstage with her family to Instagram, writing: “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!).”

The former Spice Girl founded her eponymous fashion label in 2008 and currently the brand is now carried in 250 stores across 52 countries.

In 2019, the fashion house launched accompanying make-up brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.

