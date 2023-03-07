Emily Maitlis grilled by Sir Keir Starmer as tables turned for charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emily Maitlis grilled by Sir Keir Starmer as tables turned for charity event

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 11.23am
Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Maitlis at Cancer Research UK’s Turn The Tables event (Simon Way/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Maitlis at Cancer Research UK's Turn The Tables event (Simon Way/PA)

Emily Maitlis found herself in the hot seat as she was grilled by Sir Keir Starmer as part of a charity event on Monday.

The 52-year-old journalist and former BBC newsreader was interviewed by the leader of the Labour Party for Cancer Research UK’s annual Turn The Tables event.

Maitlis and Sir Keir were joined by journalist and Sir Tony Blair’s former director of communications Alastair Campbell, who also took part in the role-reversal event as he was questioned by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

Gillian Keegan and Alastair Campbell at Cancer Research UK’s Turn The Tables (Simon Way/PA)

Speaking about the experience of being on the other end of tough questioning, Maitlis said: “Well, I’ve had the chance to grill many politicians over the years, and I have to admit that finding myself in the hot seat for once was an interesting experience.

“It was a lot of fun though, Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work is hugely important and it was brilliant to be able to raise so much money towards the cause.

“However, I think I’ll stick to asking the questions from now on!”

Sir Keir said: “What a nice change it has been to take on the role of interviewer today.

“I’ve really enjoyed taking part and most importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for a brilliant cause.

Gillian Anderson will portray Emily Maitlis in a new film exploring the Newsnight interview with the Duke of York (Simon Way/PA)

“One in two of us will get cancer within our lifetime and Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work is helping more people live longer, and that’s why fundraising events like Turn The Tables are so crucial.

“Thank you to the organisers for inviting me to take part- I’m pleased to have been able to support such a fantastic event.”

The event, which took place in front of a live audience at Bafta Piccadilly, was hosted by broadcaster Tania Bryer.

Guests included actresses Gillian Anderson and Donna Air, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, and TV personalities Robert Rinder and Georgia Toffolo.

Tania Bryer, Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster at Cancer Research UK’s Turn The Tables event (Simon Way/PA)

The X-Files actress Anderson, 54, is set to portray Maitlis in an upcoming film exploring the now-notorious Newsnight interview Maitlis conducted with the Duke of York in 2019.

During the evening, journalist Jeremy Bowen also took to the stage to speak about his personal experience with bowel cancer and a silent auction was held to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

