Miley Cyrus leads the way with Flowers as biggest UK song of 2023 so far

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus song Flowers is the biggest song of the year so far, Official Charts has said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus song Flowers is the biggest song of the year so far, Official Charts has said (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus has led the way with the biggest song of the year so far, the Official Charts Company has said.

The American singer-songwriter’s disco-funk track Flowers is the most-streamed track of 2023 to date in the UK, with more than 92 million listens and the most digital downloads at 64,000.

Since being released on January 13, the break-up song has seen 804,000 chart units and claimed the biggest first week of the year so far and the biggest week overall when it had its second seven days at number one.

Cyrus has the longest-running top single by a female solo artist this decade so far when she overtook fellow Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit Drivers Licence to secure 10 weeks at number one.

The 30-year-old former Hannah Montana actress also equalled the run of Whitney Houston’s 1992 hit I Will Always Love You.

The rest of the top five songs of 2023 were all released last year, including British singer-songwriter Raye’s electropop and hip hop hit Escapism which features American rapper 070 Shake and is at number two this year.

To date, American singer SZA’s Kill Bill places third, Boy’s A Liar from TikTok star and British songwriter PinkPantheress comes in at number four while Taylor Swift rounds out the fifth spot with Anti-Hero.

The biggest album of 2023 to date sees Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, claim the top spot with his greatest hits collection, The Highlights.

When it was original released two years ago, the record peaked at number two in the UK charts.

In 2023, Swift comes in second with her album Midnights, which saw the American singer-songwriter break a string of records last year including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Christian Dior Cruise Collection – Blenheim Palace
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd (Ian West/PA)

Her tenth studio album surpassed a record previously held by Madonna as she claimed nine number one records in the fastest succession of any female artist in Official Charts history.

To date, SZA lands at number three with December-released SOS as P!nk’s ninth studio album Trustfall reaches number four after coming out in February.

The Harry Styles record Harry’s House, released in May 2022, continues to break into the top of the charts at number five.

The British singer-songwriter and former One Direction band member saw his album became 2022’s biggest record overall and take home a Brit award and Grammy for album of the year.

