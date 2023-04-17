Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra among performers confirmed for Eurovision final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra among performers confirmed for Eurovision final

By Press Association
Eurovision grand final performers (BBC/PA)
Eurovision grand final performers (BBC/PA)

Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra are among those confirmed to perform during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The international song contest is set to kick off in Liverpool next month after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

On Monday, the BBC confirmed the star-studded talent for the show’s grand final, which includes last year’s UK entry Ryder and 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra who will perform along with the 26 acts competing in this year’s final on May 13.

Kalush Orchestra will open the 2023 grand final with a performance titled Voices Of A New Generation, which will include the folk rap group’s hit song Stefania.

While 33-year-old Ryder will once again take to the Eurovision stage to deliver a performance during the grand final’s first interval.

The grand final will also see recognisable Eurovision acts from previous years, including Ukrainian performers Go_A, who represented their country in 2021, Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and past acts Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka.

The performers will take to the stage during the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 grand finalists and will treat viewers and audience members to a unique performance which will put a “new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics”.

The final interval act of the grand final will be The Liverpool Songbook – a celebration of the host city’s contribution to the world of pop music.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Sam Ryder will perform during the first interval of the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Liverpool (Ian West/PA)

To celebrate the city’s musical heritage, the BBC has brought together six past Eurovision acts: Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daoi Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands and Liverpool’s Sonia, who came second at Eurovision in 1993.

The acts will put their own spin on a number of classic hits by Liverpool’s most famous bands.

Speaking about the grand final, Ryder said: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time.

“I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love.”

While Kalush Orchestra added: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year.

“The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf.

“We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

Eurovision will be broadcast live on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

The first semi-final kicks off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday May 8, followed by the second semi-final on Thursday May 11 at 8pm.

The grand final live show will bring the contest to an end from 8pm on Saturday May 13.

