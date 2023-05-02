Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits

By Press Association
Karl Lagerfeld's cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits (Evan Agostini/AP)

Cat-themed outfits featured heavily at this year’s Met Gala, in apparent nods to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet, Choupette.

Famous faces including Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Jared Leto arrived for the high-profile fashion event in New York, wearing feline-inspired garments – some more extreme than others.

Lagerfeld doted on the blue-eyed cat, who was reportedly invited to the 2023 Met Gala, but did not make an appearance on the night.

Doja Cat wore cat-inspired prosthetics and a silver skintight gown
Doja Cat wore cat-inspired prosthetics and a silver skintight gown (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat donned yet another eye-catching, full-body outfit for the event, which was her first ever Met Gala.

The rapper wore cat-inspired prosthetics on her face, cat-eye make-up and a diamond hanging on her forehead.

With a silver skintight gown by Oscar de la Renta, the outfit had a feathered train, backless design and a built-in head covering with cat ears.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Another of the night’s more experimental looks was delivered by fellow rapper Lil Nas X, who wore a metallic thong and sparkling silver paint covering his entire body.

Crystals and pearls studded his body, and he topped off the look with a heavily embellished face mask that featured feline elements.

Slightly less subtle was the outfit donned by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, who arrived at the Met Gala in a giant white fluffy cat costume.

Jared Leto wore a giant white fluffy cat costume
Jared Leto wore a giant white fluffy cat costume (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After posing for photos Leto removed his head in the event’s main hall, hoisting it aloft and waving, before changing into another outfit.

Kim Kardashian, whose Met Gala outfits are always highly anticipated, did not opt for a cat-inspired costume on the night, but paid tribute to Choupette on the carpet.

It comes after the reality star recently met the cat in Paris and posted a picture with her fellow social media giant (Choupette has 176k followers on Instagram).

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” she captioned a photo, which showed the animal looking somewhat unimpressed.

Speaking to Vogue on the carpet, Kardashian recalled the meeting as “a little scary”.

“It takes a little while to warm up to her, (but) she wrote me a sweet note and left it in my room. We spent some time together before this trip,” she said.

Choupette also appeared to get a nod from Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala organiser, Dame Anna Wintour, who wore a coat that seemed to have small cat motifs embroidered on it.

