Eurovision Village audience led in call of ‘Glory to Ukraine’

A Ukrainian band led thousands in a call of “Slava Ukraini” during an impassioned performance at the Eurovision Village on Liverpool’s historic riverside.

Go_A, who formed in 2012, represented Ukraine at the contest in 2021 with their hypnotic dance track Shum, placing fifth.

They took to the stage at Pier Head as part of an evening of bands from the war-torn nation, including rock group Antytila and electronic duo Tvorchi, who are this year’s Eurovision act.

As the sun set over the River Mersey, lead singer Kateryna Pavlenko, dressed in a black leather and latex dress, encouraged those in the audience to embrace each other.

Children were hoisted upon shoulders and wrapped in Ukrainian flags while others wore hats and t-shirts featuring the national colours of blue and yellow.

Pavlenko described Liverpool as a “beautiful city”, but encouraged those watching to “remember the reason we are here today”.

“I hope you remember the pain that is happening in Ukraine,” she added.

During one song, she encouraged the audience to form circles and spin in time to the thumping bass.

Later, towards the end of their hour-long set, she told the crowd: “The reason I go on stage is for positive vibes but right now people in Ukraine feel pain” before branding Russia a “terrorist state”.

After their final song, their Eurovision entry Shum, Pavlenko encouraged the audience to follow her call of “Slava Ukraini”, meaning “glory to Ukraine”, and “Heroiam slava”, meaning “glory to the heroes”.

Go_A’s music marries acid house, techno and traditional Ukrainian sounds.

They performed at the 2022 edition of Glastonbury Festival, as did reigning Ukrainian Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra.

In August last year, rockers Antytila joined Ed Sheeran on stage during a concert in Poland for the live debut of their collaborative track with the British star.

The Eurovision Village opened on Friday with a performance from Kalush Orchestra while Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears performed there on Saturday after a screening of the coronation.