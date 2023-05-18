Sting says the music industry will face ‘a battle’ with AI in coming years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sting says the music industry will face ‘a battle’ with AI in coming years

By Press Association
Sting says the music industry will face ‘a battle’ with AI in coming years (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sting says the music industry will face ‘a battle’ with AI in coming years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sting says musicians will face “a battle” with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its use within the music industry.

The former frontman of The Police, 71, said the coming years would see a fight to defend the “human capital” of music.

It comes after an increase in the number of songs using AI to recreate the work of well-known musicians and bands.

Queen Elizabeth II 92nd birthday
The former frontman of The Police, 71, said the coming years would see a fight to defend the ‘human capital’ of music (PA)

Artists including Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd and Oasis have all seen fake copies of their work produced in this manner.

Speaking to the BBC, Sting said: “The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings.

“That’s going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI.

“The tools are useful, but we have to be driving them,” he said. “I don’t think we can allow the machines to just take over. We have to be wary.”

He added that he felt the same way about AI generated songs as he did about movies that use CGI.

“It doesn’t impress me at all,” he said.

“I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music.

“Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don’t think I will be moved by it.”

Sting’s remarks come ahead of the Ivor Novello songwriting awards on Thursday, where he is due to receive a fellowship – the organisation’s highest honour.

He will be the 23rd fellow the academy has inducted in its 79-year history, joining the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, Peter Gabriel and Sir Elton John.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks