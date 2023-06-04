Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career

By Press Association
Kim Cattrall spoke to the Sunday Times about her career (Yui Mok/PA)
Kim Cattrall spoke to the Sunday Times about her career (Yui Mok/PA)

Kim Cattrall said her Sex And The City character Samantha Jones is “absolutely” becoming just one piece in the jigsaw of an almost five-decade career.

The actress played PR executive Samantha for six series of the hugely popular show which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

The character was loved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but Cattrall stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film, and has gone on to star in shows including spin-off sitcom How I Met Your Father.

Sex And The City
Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hold their awards for the best cast in a television drama, during a Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles (Specker Francis/PA)

Cattrall was asked by the Sunday Times if Samantha Jones is finally becoming just one piece in the jigsaw of an almost 50-year career.

She replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Cattrall explained a few weeks ago she was approached by a young woman at a cocktail party in New York, who said: “I’m just obsessed with it.”

“And of course (I thought) she meant Sex And The City,” she said. “But she was talking about How I Met Your Father.”

Her comments come after it was reported she would reprise her role for a one-scene cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

Christopher Cattrall death
Sarah Jessica Parker (left) and Kim Cattrall at the world premiere of the Sex And The City film in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]