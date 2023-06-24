Glastonbury shares heat safety advice as temperatures soar to 26C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Glastonbury shares heat safety advice as temperatures soar to 26C

By Press Association
Festival-goers are taking measures to escape the blazing heat (Ben Birchall/PA)
Festival-goers are taking measures to escape the blazing heat (Ben Birchall/PA)

Festival-goers at Glastonbury are slapping on suncream and taking on “tonnes of fluid” as organisers shared heat safety advice while temperatures soared to 26 degrees on Saturday.

After a torrential downpour on Wednesday morning before the festival threatened to dampen spirits, conditions on Worthy Farm in Somerset have since given way to bright sunshine and intense heat since Thursday.

Temperatures peaked at almost 26C on Saturday, but humidity and strong UV light means it has felt hotter, according to the Met Office.

The warm weather is expected to continue long into the evening, with temperatures set to still be between 19C and 20C “even at 10pm” before falling.

Staff at the festival’s medical tent encouraged people to stay safe and to cover up, wear sun hats and sun cream to protect themselves.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Health advice has been issued by the festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The festival’s official app released a “be safe in the heat” guide on Saturday afternoon, which includes the recommendations to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, seek shade, wear sunglasses and a hat, “or improvise one”, and take off backpacks as they can insulate.

The guidance also encouraged people to seek help from stewards and security if they feel ill or faint, to check in on children and “look after each other”.

Describing how she was coping in the heat on Saturday, first-time Glastonbury attendee Sue Croucher, a 57-year-old self-employed footcare specialist from Weymouth in Dorset, told the PA news agency: “I’m coping with heavy sun cream tonnes and tonnes of fluid.

“I’ve got my legs burnt first day, so now they’re covered in a towel or they should be.”

Ms Croucher was also wearing an umbrella hat which she bought from Amazon for £3.

“I bought it for the rain, but of course it’s (now) shade,” she added.

There is the chance of showers on Sunday at the festival between 1pm and 3pm, but the Met Office said temperatures will likely still feel as hot as Saturday.

