Apple TV+ series The Super Models offers ‘unprecedented access’ to fashion stars

By Press Association
Naomi Campbell is among the four stars of the show (Doug Peters/PA)
Naomi Campbell is among the four stars of the show (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington have reunited to star in a documentary series airing on Apple TV+ in September.

The Super Models is billed as having “unprecedented access” to the four high fashion models as they take viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk “revealing how they dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry”.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ teased a trailer for the four-part series debuting on September 20, which saw Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington sitting on white chairs ready to be interviewed.

The interviewer is heard asking: “How do you define the word super model?”

Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the series will travel back to the 80s when the four models from different corners of the world, who were already forces in their own right, united in New York making their first names “as prominent as the designers who styled them”.

The series defines itself as “the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it” and in doing so “paving the way” for those to follow.

The Super Models is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington acting as executive producers on the show.