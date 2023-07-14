Sag-Aftra strike: What events could be affected in the UK and further afield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sag-Aftra strike: What events could be affected in the UK and further afield

By Press Association
From left: Emma Thomas, Jefferson Hall, Trond Fausa Aurvag, Ludwig Goransson, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr at the UK premiere of Oppenheimer in London (PA)
The Hollywood actors strike could disrupt film and TV productions, red carpet premieres and festivals across the entertainment industry if an agreement over pay and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is not made.

The strike comes after the union Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra), which represents around 160,000 members of the industry and Hollywood studios, failed to reach an agreement on a fairer split of profits and increased safeguarding around AI rights.

Here the PA news agency looks at what events could be affected in the UK, Ireland and beyond.

– Film premieres

Hollywood actors strike
Stars of upcoming historical epic Oppenheimer, including Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, staging a walkout from the film’s London premiere (PA)

On Thursday evening, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh staged a walkout from the London premiere of historical epic Oppenheimer due to the strike.

Peaky Blinders star Murphy, who portrays US theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film, will also not attend the Irish premiere of the film on Saturday due to the strikes.

Stars of the upcoming Barbie movie are also expected to miss the film’s German premiere on Saturday in Berlin due to strike action, according to the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The highly anticipated movie, which sees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken, had its European premiere in London on Wednesday evening.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (PA)

– Film festivals

A Q&A for Matthew Modine’s new existential drama The Martini Shot due to be held on Thursday evening at the Galway Film Fleadh had to be pulled as well as the US actor stood in solidarity with the strike action.

Modine posted a photo of himself on Instagram folding a sign which said “Galway Film Fleadh” and “solidarity”.

Alongside the post, the Stranger Things star wrote: “Tonight was meant to be our world premiere, a celebration thwarted by unforeseen circumstances. But sometimes, sacrifices must be made on the path to victory.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the immigrants who shaped the film industry we hold dear. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on generations around the world.

“While it’s humbling to consider the legacy of great films that have impacted our lives, it’s essential to acknowledge the stark contrast between the rewards reaped by industry magnates and the arduous conditions faced by artists and laborers.

“To restore balance and equity, those actually involved in filmmaking had to establish labor unions.”

Modine is due to attend an event on Saturday at the Irish film festival which could be halted, with the festival telling the PA news agency it is keeping a “close eye” on any other possible disruptions.

The Locarno Film Festival, which is due to kick off on August 2 in Switzerland, said it is contacting guests to try to reduce the impact the strikes could have on their event but organisers “understand and support” the actors as they “vindicate their union rights”.

A statement shared with PA said: “In light of the announced Sag-Aftra strike, we are aware of the potential impact this situation may have on the artists involved and their professional commitments.

“We are monitoring the situation and we are getting in contact with our guests to have a better understanding of their participation in this year edition of the festival, and hence try to mitigate the consequences this might have on the organisation of our event.

It added: “We do understand and support the need to vindicate their union rights and raise awareness on their current working situation, and we consider this strike as an unmistakable signal that draws attention to the issues that plague the contemporary film world.”

Annual film festivals in Venice and Toronto may also be impacted in August and September if a settlement is not reached.

The La Biennale di Venezia, which organises the Venetian event, said it hopes “parties will reach an agreement quickly” in the interest of the entire industry.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Toronto festival said: “The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue.

“We will continue planning for this year’s festival with the hope of a swift resolution in the coming weeks.”

– Awards shows

Succession
Succession star Brian Cox is among the nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards (PA)

The 75th annual Emmy awards are scheduled to take place on September 18 with top stars including Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal, Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Snook and Elizabeth Moss among the nominees.

If negotiations are not reached by this stage, the typically star-studded event could be left quite deserted.

Last month, the Tony Awards took place as an unscripted show due to more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) continuing with their strike efforts, which started on May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media.