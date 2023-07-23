Victoria and David Beckham sing Spice Girls hit after Inter Miami’s Messi scores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Victoria and David Beckham sing Spice Girls hit after Inter Miami’s Messi scores

By Press Association
David and Victoria Beckham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Victoria and David Beckham have performed Spice Girl hit Say You’ll Be There for friends in Miami.

The celebration event followed footballer Lionel Messi beginning his Inter Miami career on Saturday by scoring against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

David formed Inter Miami in 2018 and is a co-owner, and was seen watching the match along with famous names such as basketball player LeBron James, tennis star Serena Williams and TV personality Kim Kardashian.

In a Sunday social media post, Victoria shared a video of her and husband David dancing and singing to her former pop band’s 1996 chart-topper Say You’ll Be There.

On TikTok, she wrote: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come.”

Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice, embarked on a solo music career in the 2000s before becoming a fashion designer after her exit from the group.

She last sang with Spice Girls at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 as they danced on top of decorated black taxis.

The other members – Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland without Victoria.

She married David in July 1999 and the couple have had four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.