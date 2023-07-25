Famous faces unveiled for first celebrity series of Race Across The World

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Famous faces unveiled for first celebrity series of Race Across The World

By Press Association
(L to R) Noel and Alex Beresford, Bonny Monger (sister of Billy Monger, not pictured), Helene and Melanie Blatt ,and Emma and Harry Judd (Ian West/PA)
McFly star Harry Judd, ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford, All Saints singer Mel Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger will make up the cast of the first celebrity series of Race Across The World.

The BBC series will see each famous face joined by a family member as they race at ground level from Marrakech in Morocco to Tromso in Norway.

Beresford will embark on the race with his father Noel, Blatt will be joined by her mother Helene, Judd will be joined by his mother Emma, and Monger will race with his sister Bonny.

Celebrity Race Across the World photo call
Alex Beresford, Melanie Blatt, and Harry Judd will be taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World (Ian West/PA)

The pairs will embark on a race spanning 24 countries and more than 6,200 miles (10,000km), through the seaside ports and beaches of the Mediterranean, to historic cities, the Alps, the Baltic States, and snowy Scandinavia, without air travel or a phone and with only a limited budget – just the cash equivalent of completing the route to their final destination by air.

They will have to earn extra money by working along the way and rely on the kindness of strangers for lifts and extra help.

Explaining why he wanted to take on the challenge, Beresford said: “I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we’ve never done before.

“Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it’s a new experience. And, also, just to see some amazing places! Across continents and across countries, and you’re getting to see everything at ground level, so it’s completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities.”

Celebrity Race Across the World photo call
Alex Beresford will be undertaking the challenge with his father Noel (Ian West/PA)

McFly star Judd added: “I never travelled when I was younger. I travelled with the band, but I never properly did backpacking and I always wanted to.

“I think the same applies for my mum – she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22.”

Celebrity Race Across the World photo call
Harry Judd is taking part with his mother Emma (Ian West/PA)

Blatt said she wanted to do it “for the experience, to be out of my comfort zone, to do something that I wouldn’t necessarily choose to do on my own.”

She added: “I’m definitely up for challenges and pushing myself… And this is what Mum does all the time!”

Celebrity Race Across the World photo call
Melanie Blatt and her mother Helene will be competing against three other pairs (Ian West/PA)

Discussing embarking on the race with his sister, Monger said: “We’ve spoken about travelling before, but it would probably be a little bit different to what I imagine this is going to be like – in terms of doing everything on such a budget and staying in hostels and being tight on money for food.

“With this opportunity, I spoke to Bon about it, and she said it could be quite cool. So, we sat down and watched the previous series and got more and more into it and then decided why not!”

– Celebrity Race Across The World will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.