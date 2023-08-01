First trailer released as date for Neighbours TV revival confirmed

A teaser clip of the much-anticipated revival of Neighbours has revealed a wedding twist as the soap returns to TV screens next month on Amazon Freevee.

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 following failure to secure new funding.

The British broadcaster aired a finale in July last year which featured a host of favourite characters returning to the cul-de-sac and attracted an average audience of 2.5 million.

Despite its initial axing, the show’s return was revealed late last year with a social media clip featuring some of the soap’s most recognisable characters being told the news.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the series will return to screens on September 18 on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with four episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.

A first-look trailer of the soap’s return offers new footage of fan-favourite Ramsay Street mainstays, as well as the arrival of a newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton.

The 40-second clip also shows a surprise wedding, although it is not yet known who is tying the knot.

Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, appeared in the teaser for the new chapter of the long-running soap.

Other series regulars include Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Annie Jones (Jane Harris), while April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young) will appear as guest stars in the series.

Jason Herbison, an executive producer at Neighbours since 2013, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series and it will be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.