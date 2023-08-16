In Pictures: Madonna through the years as she celebrates 65th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

In Pictures: Madonna through the years as she celebrates 65th birthday

By Press Association
Madonna turns 65 on August 16 (PA Archive/Yui Mok)
Madonna, known for songs including Like A Prayer and Material Girl, has turned 65.

The singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “Leo Season” as she marked the occasion.

On the eve of the singer’s birthday, rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of her tour were announced, with Live Nation confirming that The Celebration Tour will start in London on October 14.

In June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced that upcoming North American dates would be postponed, explaining that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several day stay in ICU.

Throughout the years Madonna has chopped and changed her style, whether that be on the red carpet or during one of her worldwide tours.

Here is a look her through the decades as she celebrates her 65th birthday:

Music – Madonna ‘Who’s That Girl World Tour’ – Leeds
Madonna performs on stage as part of her Who’s That Girl World Tour at Roundhay Park, Leeds, 1987 (Archive/PA)
BRIT Awards 1995 – Alexandra Palace
Madonna performs at the Brit Awards 1995 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
ES Awards Madonna & Vinnie Jones
Madonna shares a joke with actor Vinnie Jones at the Evening Standard British Film Awards, held at the Savoy Hotel in London 2000 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
61st Cannes Film Festival – amfAR Gala
Madonna arrives for the amfAR Gala during the 61st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 2008 (Ian West/PA)
Madonna on tour
Madonna performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London during her Sticky & Sweet Tour (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna in concert – Edinburgh
Madonna performs at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum – New York
Madonna attends Punk: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in New York, 2013 (Denis Van Tine/PA)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
Madonna attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala 2017, in New York, US (Aurore Marechal/PA)