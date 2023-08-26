Natasha Hamilton says she is embracing her ‘mummy pouch’ after giving birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Natasha Hamilton says she is embracing her ‘mummy pouch’ after giving birth

By Press Association
Natasha Hamilton has welcomed a daughter with her husband Charles Gay (PA Archive/Dominic Lipinski)
Natasha Hamilton has said that she is embracing her “new stretch marks, mummy pouch and thread veins” after giving birth to her fifth child.

Hamilton, 41, known for singing in the 2000s band Atomic Kitten, posted a photo of her new “mummy pouch” to Instagram and announced: “This is the new me and I love her more than I ever thought I could.”

Earlier in the month, the singer revealed that she had given birth to her daughter Kitty Iris with husband Charles Gay, in an Instagram post which said: “Our family is complete.”

In a new post, Hamilton wrote about body positivity and mentioned the pressure to “bounce back” from having a baby.

Explaining why she wanted to post the photo of her “mummy pouch”, Hamilton wrote: “This is the 1st picture I’ve taken of my body post baby.

“I didn’t take it to compare to my old body, but because I am so proud of what my body has achieved over the years.

“I’ve just had my 5th baby at age 41.

“I’ve been through the mill with my body over the years and not always felt so proud of it.

“When I was younger, I feel like there was so much pressure to ‘bounce back’ after babies. To be a certain clothes size.

“I spent years with scales in my bathroom and weighing myself first thing in the morning to make sure the numbers were going down.

“I’ve tried many diets, I’ve tried to steer clear of the ‘fads’ and focus on exercise and clean living, which were always the ‘diets’ that worked best.

“It’s common sense, but in order to feel your best, starving yourself isn’t going to work! It’s a slow but concerted effort over time that will give you the best results.

“So this time, there’s no scales! No diets as I’m breastfeeding.

“There’s no pressure. My approach is of love and giving thanks that my body has housed my baby and kept her safe for almost 9 months.

“I haven’t figured out yet where I want to start on my fitness journey this time? Maybe Pilates? Peloton? (Once the stitches and everything is healed).

“Definitely baby yoga (yoga with your baby in the sling, looks fab).

“But whatever I do, I’m going to enjoy the process and embrace the new stretch marks, mummy pouch and thread veins all over my legs.”