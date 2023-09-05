Sarah Lancashire ‘shell-shocked’ after special recognition award win at NTAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Lancashire ‘shell-shocked’ after special recognition award win at NTAs

By Press Association
Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in “Happy Valley”, with Sir Ian McKellen at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)
Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire has said that she feels “shell-shocked” after winning the special recognition gong at the National Television Awards.

The award recognises individuals or programmes that have made an impact in television or broadcasting for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

After Sir Ian McKellen announced Lancashire, 58, as the winner, the actress gave an acceptance speech and said: “You have no idea what it’s like to have so many lovely things said about you by so many people that you love and admire.

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in Happy Valley, with Sir Ian McKellen (Lucy North/PA)

She added: “I have been so very fortunate to spend my working life doing a job that I love, made possible by brilliantly talented people, producers, directors, writers, actors and I am exceptionally lucky to have enjoyed every moment of it.

“But there are also enablers, who stand quietly in the wings without expectation for credit, they are my family, my husband, my children, my friends, my agent…

“And of course a very vital component in all this is you, the audience, because without you all this would grind to a crashing halt.”

Following her win, the actress spoke at the winners’ room and said that she felt “shell-shocked”.

“I’m just absolutely shell-shocked”, she said.

“It’s a tremendous moment, I’m so thrilled…

“I received this from Sir Ian McKellen and that’s remarkable.”

Lancashire also won an award for best drama performance for her role as Catherine Cawood in TV series Happy Valley.

Previous recipients of the NTA’s special recognition award include Doctor Who’s David Tennant, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and journalist David Dimbleby.

Other celebrities to have won at the NTA’s this year include singer Lewis Capaldi, who won in the authored documentary category for Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, and the late TV star Paul O’Grady who won posthumously in the factual entertainment category for his show For The Love Of Dogs.