Stephen Fry on ‘instant connection’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Fry on ‘instant connection’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

By Press Association
Stephen Fry met Volodymyr Zelensky while in Ukraine (John Walton/PA)
Stephen Fry met Volodymyr Zelensky while in Ukraine (John Walton/PA)

Stephen Fry said he had a “terrific talk” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the war-torn country.

The British actor and comedian, 66, was asked to host a summit on mental health devised by the First Lady of Ukraine and held in the capital of Kyiv, which he described as a “great honour”, before meeting Mr Zelensky – a former actor and comedian – at his Presidential Offices.

Fry, who took a sleeper car from the Polish border to Kyiv, shared a picture of him laughing with Mr Zelensky during their meeting.

He captioned his Instagram post: “With my new bestie. We had a terrific talk.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet a few world leaders in my time, but none with whom I’ve felt such an instant connection.

“I do not envy the weight of responsibility on his shoulders and a workload that would fell an ox.”

Fry’s visit came as Russian forces fired cruise missiles at Kyiv in the first aerial attack on the capital since August 30, bombarded Ukrainian ports in an effort to disrupt the country’s ability to export grain to world markets, and a missile tore through an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine killing 17 people and wounding dozens.

It was one of the deadliest bombardments of civilians in the 18-month war.

Fry shared a video of the pair meeting for the first time in the Ukrainian headquarters, greeting Mr Zelensky and saying: “Very good to meet you sir, pleasure.”

Mr Zelensky said: “Thank you for coming. Everybody very happy how you host yesterday,” to which Fry replied: “It was a great success, it was a brilliant, brilliant idea.”

Mr Zelensky gifted Fry a “map of the country” and a tote bag adorned with the colours of Ukraine that he said he hoped would be “useful”.

Fry said: “This is very kind,” before wishing him “good luck”, and adding “Slava Ukraine” – which means glory to Ukraine – upon departure.

During his visit, Fry was rushed into an air raid shelter which was followed an hour later by an announcement which said: “Your attention please, there are explosions in the city stay in your shelter,” he said on Instagram.

Speaking about the mental health summit he hosted, Fry added: “Huge credit to Ukraine itself for understanding that there is strength, not weakness, in acknowledging and addressing the mental health challenges that war brings.

“Imagine their enemy having such openness and care for their people.”