Home Entertainment TV & Film

Brian Conley confirms EastEnders exit but denies ‘clash’ with BBC bosses

By Press Association
The actor plays Thomas ‘Rocky’ Cotton (Suzan Moore/PA)
The actor plays Thomas ‘Rocky’ Cotton (Suzan Moore/PA)

Brian Conley has confirmed he is to leave BBC soap EastEnders.

The actor, who plays Thomas “Rocky” Cotton on the popular show, said it had been a “tough decision” but denied reports that he had a “clash” with BBC bosses in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old said: “You may have heard reports that I’m leaving EastEnders and it was a tough decision, but it is true, I am going.

“I made it for many reasons that decision and it’s tough because they’re such a wonderful crowd in front of the cameras and behind the cameras and I have loved my three years there.

“So that’s the truth in the reports.

“There’s other parts of reports saying that I clashed with TV bosses and the crew, I didn’t clash with anyone, I didn’t have a rant.”

Conley said he had the “blessing” of the BBC to leave the show and that he was “excited” about his character Rocky’s exit “because I know it’s good”, he said.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We can confirm that Brian Conley will be leaving EastEnders.

“There is absolutely no truth in any claims of a feud with bosses and the show fully support Brian in his decision to leave which was made some time ago.

“We wish him the best of luck for the future as we continue to work towards his exit storyline which has been in the works for some time.”