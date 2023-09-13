Taylor Swift is the Anti-Hero of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift is the Anti-Hero of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By Press Association
Taylor Swift accepts the award for song of the year for Anti-Hero (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift dominated the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as she picked up nine awards.

That haul, from 11 nominations, equalled the most at one award evening.

Collecting the top award for video of the year at the end of live show, she said: “This is unbelievable. The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me.”

Swift won several awards – including the artist of the year which featured an all-female shortlist for the first time – which were not handed out during the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The winners of those awards were announced afterwards by MTV with Swift winning best cinematography and visual effects for Anti-Hero, album of the year for Midnights and the show of the summer trophy.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop for Anti-Hero (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She had already collected the best pop video award from the reunited NSYNC, as well as the song of the year trophy and the best direction award.

The show was hosted by Nicky Minaj, who also performed and won the best hip-hop category for Super Freaky Girl.

Diddy picked up the Global Icon Award from his daughter Chance Combs and Mary J Blige and performed a collection of some of his biggest hits.

He said: “This is for 30 years. I pray to God that you get to do what you love for 30 years.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Diddy performs on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Shakira also performed a medley of hits as she collected the Video Vanguard Award, thanking her family and fans in a speech which switched between English and her native Spanish.

She said: “I want to share this award with my fans who always, always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and help me fight all my battles.”

The Colombian star and Karol G gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish as they picked up the award for best collaboration for TQG.

Ice Spice thanked her “munchkins” after being named best new artist while Rema and Selena Gomez won the inaugural best Afrobeats category with Calm Down.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Shakira crowd surfs whilst performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Korea enjoyed a successful evening with Blackpink named group of the year, Stray Kids winning the best K-pop award for S-Class while fellow boy band Tomorrow X Together won performance of the year and performed with Brazilian star Anitta, who took home the best Latin award for the second year.

There was also success for Italy as former Eurovision winners Maneskin received the best rock award for The Loneliest.

Lil Wayne opened the show, while other performers included Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

And the awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a finale which included Minaj, LL Cool J, DMC of Run DMC, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five performing The Message.