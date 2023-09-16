Strictly Come Dancing judges and dancers remember ‘true gentleman’ Len Goodman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing judges and dancers remember ‘true gentleman’ Len Goodman

By Press Association
Len Goodman (Ian West/PA)
Len Goodman (Ian West/PA)

The Strictly Come Dancing judges and professional dancers paid an emotional tribute to Len Goodman, with host Tess Daly remembering him as “a true gentleman”.

Goodman became a judge on the BBC’s flagship programme in 2004 before his final appearance on the 2016 Christmas Day special, and became synonymous with his catchphrase “Seven”.

He was diagnosed with bone cancer and died in April aged 78.

In a video tribute during the launch of the 21st series on Saturday night, presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “He was perfect in every way. Len could light up a room so when you were with him you felt aglow.”

She added: “Len was also the King of the one liners. He talked about people being crabs…he would say pickle my walnuts, he was funny, you wanted to watch him.”

Meanwhile judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “I don’t think I will meet anyone as funny. I absolutely adored our little arguments and that is sort of what bonded us and gave us really a fantastic friendship.”

Struggling to hold back his tears, he added: “If you asked me a question ‘Was Len one of your best friends?’, I would say absolutely. I would love to say goodbye to him.”

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired from professional competition.

Len Goodman on Strictly Come Dancing. (Ian West/PA)
Len Goodman on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

He was replaced as head judge on Strictly by Shirley Ballas for the 2017 series.

Remembering him in the tribute, Ballas said: “He was not only a personal friend to myself, but he was loved and respected all over the world.”

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show, until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

Judge and dancer Anton Du Beke said Goodman had “lived a life and he brought all that experience to the show”.

Du Beke added: “Len is somebody you’d want to have as a friend. And I was fortunate enough to have Len as a friend for many years.”

Strictly professionals Neil Jones and Karen Hauer were also among those remembering Goodman in the tribute piece.

Jones said: “I feel like I owe so much to Len. My love for dance definitely comes from him.”

The segment ended with a black and white photo of Goodman with the words “In Loving Memory of Len Goodman 1944-2023” on the screen, followed by everyone at the recording giving the late dancing star a standing ovation.