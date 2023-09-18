Neighbours returns with The OC’s Mischa Barton playing mysterious visitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours returns with The OC’s Mischa Barton playing mysterious visitor

By Press Association
Australian soap Neighbours has returned to screens (Amazon Freevee/PA)
The much-anticipated revival of Australian soap Neighbours has launched with a host of familiar faces alongside a glamorous-yet-mysterious new character played by The OC’s Mischa Barton.

The new chapter of Neighbours saw fan-favourites Guy Pearce and Annie Jones reprise their roles as Mike Young and Jane Harris after the former flames rekindled their relationship in the “final” episodes of the series last July.

Meanwhile characters Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his on-screen wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne), also returned for the first episode, alongside Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) who was intent on showing new character JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) his book about the history of Ramsay Street.

“A little bird tells me that you are very interested in the Street, I have got the book for you,” Bishop says.

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 after failing to secure new funding.

After an emotional goodbye last year, the drama returned on Amazon Freevee on Monday with new character Reece Sinclair (Barton) making a glamorous entrance to the Lassiter’s Hotel with a host of shopping bags, before a steamy scene in a lift with hotel employee Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux).

Later, they were in her hotel bedroom together when he quizzes Sinclair on why she is in Melbourne, having travelled from New Hampshire in the US and stayed for three weeks.

“I came for a conference and it’s been way too long since I’ve had any time off so I thought I’d hang around…plus there are some appealing sights,” she said, looking at him.

Sinclair later mysteriously ignores a call from her father while at the hotel.

Teenage drama The OC is celebrating two decades since it debuted with Barton playing the troubled Marissa Cooper, who met her demise in the penultimate season of the show.

On Monday, Neighbours returned on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series and it will be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.