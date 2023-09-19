Angela Rippon says Strictly pairing has made her feel ‘much more confident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Rippon says Strictly pairing has made her feel ‘much more confident’

By Press Association
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)

Angela Rippon has said that being paired with Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing has made her feel “so much more confident”.

During Saturday’s launch episode, it was revealed that the 78-year-old would be partnered with professional dancer, Widdrington, 28, who won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special alongside soap actress Alexandra Mardell in 2022.

Talking about her dance partner, broadcaster Rippon told the PA news agency: “I just feel so comfortable with him because I have enormous respect, having watched him dance, for being a great dancer and a terrific choreographer and I want to learn from both of those things.

Angela Rippon
Angela Rippon is paired with Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

“The minute he came up through the floor of the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool… my whole body went ‘phew, ugh, thank goodness it’s Kai’.

“I just feel so relaxed and comfortable and safe.”

She added: “I feel so much more confident now I know I have this super guy.”

Discussing the types of dance he would like to try out with Rippon, Widdrington said that she would be “very suited” to the Argentine tango due to the “drama”.

Talking to Rippon, he said: “I think you’ve got a bit of sass about you and when the cameras come on and the red light comes on, I think there’s a bit of sass, so if we get like a cha-cha or a salsa or something they’re gonna be amazing…

“I think that the Argentine tango would be very suited to you because of the drama, not that you’re dramatic at all.”

When she was younger, Rippon did ballet, tap and modern but she said that she was 5ft 6ins by the time she was 17 which meant that she was too tall to be a professional ballet dancer.

Speaking about her history with dance, she said: “I do love to dance and I do enjoy keeping fit, but I wouldn’t say I’ve trained, but once you’ve done it.. you never forget, how to stand, how to use your head… the muscle memory comes back, it’s still there.”

Rippon is the ambassador for the Royal Academy of Dance’s Silver Swans initiative which is encouraging people over the age of 50 to take up ballet.

In 2016, Rippon co-hosted BBC show How To Stay Young and discovered that scientific research has found dance was the best exercise for 50 to 60-year-olds.

The broadcaster will turn 79 in October, making her the show’s oldest contestant, after TV personality Johnny Ball took part in 2012 aged 74.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.