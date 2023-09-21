Australian Eurovision entry Danny Estrin reveals he has cancer as tour postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Australian Eurovision entry Danny Estrin reveals he has cancer as tour postponed

By Press Association
Danny Estrin’s band Voyager competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Danny Estrin’s band Voyager competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

This year’s Australian Eurovision Song Contest entrant Danny Estrin has revealed his band Voyager are postponing their European tour following his cancer diagnosis.

Five-piece Perth rockers Voyager, who came ninth in Liverpool in May, had been due to perform five UK dates next month.

Shows at the Club Academy in Manchester, Glasgow’s Slay and Liverpool’s O2 Academy 2 and two dates at London’s The Dome between October 20 and October 25 will now not go ahead until next year.

In an Instagram post from Voyager, Estrin said: “Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer that requires immediate treatment.

“I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we’ve had.

“I am on strict doctor’s orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so we can be on stage again as soon as possible.

“This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand.”

He said the tour will be rescheduled to October 2024 and fans can get a refund if they want one.

Estrin added he will perform a last show during the America’s Cup Event in Fremantle, Western Australia on Sunday before his treatment.

He also said: “In the coming weeks I will focus on my health and family and ask that everyone please respect our privacy. I truly value and appreciate everyone’s support and understanding during this time

“I’m surrounded by my incredible bandmates and team who are navigating all things Voyager whilst I am out of action.

“Love, your fierce friend Danny!”

Estrin did not specify his type of cancer.