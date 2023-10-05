Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

By Press Association
Tommy Fury has said Molly-Mae Hague tolerates boxing because he likes it (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tommy Fury has said Molly-Mae Hague tolerates boxing because he likes it (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Professional boxer Tommy Fury said his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague only tolerates boxing because “she knows how happy it makes me”.

Former Love Island star Fury will climb into the ring for the second time this year fighting long-term rival, and YouTube star, KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14, following his victory over YouTube star Jake Paul in February.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old spoke about Hague’s reaction to his boxing matches and following in the footsteps of his half-brother Tyson Fury – who is the unbeaten heavyweight world champion.

MF and DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card Press Conference – OVO Arena Wembley
KSI and Tommy Fury head to head during a press conference at the OVO Arena Wembley, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“She watches the ground while I fight,” he said on BBC Breakfast.

“She only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me. That’s it. Other than that she hates it.

“She doesn’t like talking about it, she doesn’t like watching it, nothing, which I can understand.

“She’s watching her partner, the father to her baby, getting in the ring, have a fight and get punched up. It’s not a nice feeling to go through so I commend her, I do.”

Fury appeared on the 2019 season of reality TV series Love Island, forming a relationship with fellow contestant Hague.

The couple have since had a baby daughter called Bambi and got engaged.

Most recently the couple appeared on a Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, which follows heavyweight champion Tyson as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his family.

On Thursday, Tommy confirmed his half-brother brother, Tyson, will be “front and centre” on fight night against KSI.

“He’s in the locker room before the fight giving some instructions, saying what to do, what not to do, so it’s amazing to have him there,” he said.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

“He was there just for the last one before I fought Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia – he is just a complete vibe by himself. He’s bubbly, he’s chatty, he’s fun, he’s a great person to have.”

“…King of the world in the sport that I’m in. He’s learnt me so much over the years and to have him there on hand whenever I need it, it’s absolutely amazing.”

When asked if he likes KSI, Fury told BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt: “No. Not one bit.”

He added: “I’ve never been a fan, I just don’t like the way he carries on, I’m not really about all this YouTube calling out people, doing all this sneaky stuff.”