First-look image released of Tabby McTat animated film starring Jodie Whittaker

A first-look image has been released from the upcoming film adaption of children’s book Tabby McTat starring Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker.

The BBC and Magic Light Pictures animated film, adapted from Julia Donaldson’s picture book of the same name, is set on the streets of London and explores the friendship between a musical cat and a busker called Fred.

Actress Whittaker, 41, who plays the film’s narrator, said: “Tabby McTat is such a beautiful story about embracing change and the transitions in life as well – from childhood to adulthood and people going on journeys.

Jodie Whittaker stars in Tabby McTat (Ian West/PA)

“There is so much warmth and celebration of family and community, but then there’s also the moments of fear and loss that is often a gain.”

“We had cats when we were growing up. My cat gave birth under my bed, and it was magical.

“But then as a child you realise your parents don’t let you keep them all. ‘What? I thought we were going to have five kittens forever’, but I was lucky, and I did get to keep one of them.

“Its name was phenomenal – Wicket W Warrick – named after an Ewok, and it had an older brother called Teebo, another Ewok.

“And my cat was beautiful, very beautiful, with long brown hair and looked like an Ewok and with a personality very similar to mine – needy and a bit feral!”

Speaking about the film, author Donaldson added: “The story is very special to me because as well as having been a busker myself, I’m also a great cat lover.

“At the time I wrote it we had cats, but they were very old and alas, are no more. But now we have two tabby cats and they’re called Tabitha and McTat.”

The cast ensemble is comprised of Gavin And Stacey’s Rob Brydon who plays Fred, Gangs Of London actor Sope Dirisu as Tabby, Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd as Prunella, The Thick Of It actress Joanna Scanlan as Pat and Enola Holmes star Susan Wokoma as Sock.

Tabby McTat will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, known for their work on TV movie Superworm.