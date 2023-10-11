First-look image released of Tabby McTat animated film starring Jodie Whittaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-look image released of Tabby McTat animated film starring Jodie Whittaker

By Press Association
The Tabby McTat film is adapted from Julia Donaldson’s book (Magic Light Pictures Ltd 2023)
A first-look image has been released from the upcoming film adaption of children’s book Tabby McTat starring Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker.

The BBC and Magic Light Pictures animated film, adapted from Julia Donaldson’s picture book of the same name, is set on the streets of London and explores the friendship between a musical cat and a busker called Fred.

Actress Whittaker, 41, who plays the film’s narrator, said: “Tabby McTat is such a beautiful story about embracing change and the transitions in life as well – from childhood to adulthood and people going on journeys.

Jodie Whittaker stars in Tabby McTat (Ian West/PA)

“There is so much warmth and celebration of family and community, but then there’s also the moments of fear and loss that is often a gain.”

“We had cats when we were growing up. My cat gave birth under my bed, and it was magical.

“But then as a child you realise your parents don’t let you keep them all. ‘What? I thought we were going to have five kittens forever’, but I was lucky, and I did get to keep one of them.

“Its name was phenomenal – Wicket W Warrick – named after an Ewok, and it had an older brother called Teebo, another Ewok.

“And my cat was beautiful, very beautiful, with long brown hair and looked like an Ewok and with a personality very similar to mine – needy and a bit feral!”

Speaking about the film, author Donaldson added: “The story is very special to me because as well as having been a busker myself, I’m also a great cat lover.

“At the time I wrote it we had cats, but they were very old and alas, are no more. But now we have two tabby cats and they’re called Tabitha and McTat.”

The cast ensemble is comprised of Gavin And Stacey’s Rob Brydon who plays Fred, Gangs Of London actor Sope Dirisu as Tabby, Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd as Prunella, The Thick Of It actress Joanna Scanlan as Pat and Enola Holmes star Susan Wokoma as Sock.

Tabby McTat will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, known for their work on TV movie Superworm.