Big Brother reveals housemates nominated for first live eviction of series

By Press Association
Contestants disagreed over who should have priority over the shopping list on Thursday’s show (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)
Big Brother contestants Kerry and Farida will be the first housemates to face the public vote ahead of Friday night’s first live eviction of the series.

Presenter Will Best revealed who would be going up for eviction live on air on Big Brother: Late & Live.

He confirmed that Kerry and Farida had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week.

Housemate Olivia won immunity by passing her secret mission earlier in the week and housemates were prohibited from nominating her for eviction.

Farida Big Brother
Farida is one of two contestants who could be evicted on Friday (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

After the reveal on Friday, the evictee will be interviewed by hosts AJ Odudu and Best on Big Brother’s follow-up show at 10pm.

On Thursday’s episode of the show, contestants disagreed over who should have priority over the shopping list following a challenge where some housemates received luxury meals.

During Thursday’s episode on ITV2, Hallie collected the shopping list as housemates deliberated on who should lead the order.

This came following the series’ first shopping task, Big Bros Ltd, where contestants were split up into a hierarchal format, with those at the top called Big Wigs followed by Middle Management and the Bottoms.

Kerry from Big Brother
Kerry could be the first contestant evicted from the Big Brother house (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

Discussing the shopping list, Paul said the people who cook should get to decide what goes on the list, but Olivia interjected and said that Bottoms should have priority.

She said: “I do feel like the people who were on the bottom should have top priority over that kind of situation. Feel free to disagree – I know a lot of the Bottoms feel the same way and some of the Middles feel the same way.”

Farida responded: “I disagree because, to be honest, if I had to do their job, what they did, that would have been a nightmare for me – the Big Wigs.”

“What? Eating like a king?” said Olivia.

Big Brother will continue on Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.