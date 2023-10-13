Pete Doherty says Libertines found ‘peace’ in new album as release date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pete Doherty says Libertines found ‘peace’ in new album as release date revealed

By Press Association
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Libertines have announced that their first new album in nine years, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, will be released on March 8 2024.

Frontman Pete Doherty said the group “really came together” and found a “moment of rare peace” when they were making the record.

The LP, which features 11 new songs, opens with the single Run Run Run, which was released on Friday.

Comprising frontman Doherty, 44, singer and guitarist Carl Barat, drummer Gary Powell and bassist John Hassall, the band recorded the album at their own hotel, bar and studio the Albion Rooms in Margate,

Speaking on the process of making the album, Doherty said: “We really came together as a band. It was a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.”

He added: “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the setlist, because we’ve got some bangers in there.

“Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Barat, 45, said: “Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected.”

Reading Festival 2010
Pete Doherty of The Libertines performing on the Main Stage, at the Reading Festival, held at Richfield Avenue in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Two intimate gigs will be held by the band on December 9 and 10 at a 500-capacity lido in Margate.

The album was recorded in four weeks during February and March and finished over seven days at a studio in Normandy.

The name of the LP is a nod to the band’s hotel’s street address and their enduring love of Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark anti-war novel.

Altogether the band have released three studio albums: Up The Bracket (2002), The Libertines (2004) and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).

Their fourth LP All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is now available to pre-order and anyone who does so will be offered the chance to purchase tickets for the live December shows with availability for VIP after-party tickets at the Albion Rooms and Justine’s nightclub, which will include full band DJ sets.