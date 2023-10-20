Sir Cliff takes to the seas for 2024 calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Cliff takes to the seas for 2024 calendar

By Press Association
The veteran musician appears in front of a spectacular sea view in September’s shot (Robin Williams/Danilo Promotions/Cliff Richard 2023/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard can be seen relaxing on board a cruise ship in new pictures released from his 2024 calendar.

The singer-songwriter, 83, poses on deck in front of spectacular sea views for the July and September months in the new offering, modelling oval-shaped sunglasses and a white mug in the respective photographs.

In another image, for October, the musical veteran is stood in front of a cabinet holding dozens of different flags including Croatia, Portugal, Ireland and France.

Cliff Richard 2024 calendar
Sir Cliff appears in front of a series of flags in one of the images featured in his calendar (Robin Williams/Danilo Promotions/Cliff Richard 2023/PA)

The image also shows symbolic flags being stored, including Bravo which can be used to mean a ship is carrying dangerous cargo, and the Oscar flag which can be used to represent man overboard.

For December’s entry, Sir Cliff can be seen enjoying a glass of red wine, while April’s offering shows the singer dressed in a white suit with a black-and-white patterned shirt stood on the ship’s glass spiral staircase.

Sir Cliff said: “All the images in my 2024 official licensed calendar were taken by Robin Williams on a fabulously relaxing cruise earlier this year. 

“I have grown to love cruising, it allows me to relax and regroup, sometimes prep for new projects, and above all, to socialise with friends who join me on ship. 

Cliff Richard 2024 calendar
Sir Cliff said the photos were taken during a ‘fabulously relaxing cruise’ earlier in the year (Robin Williams/Danilo Promotions/Cliff Richard 2023/PA)

“This calendar was fun to produce and allowed me to be creative in terms of where and how to take the images. 

“I am pleased with the result, it’s not me on stage or in a studio, and I hope you enjoy it too!”

The previously released pictures from January, February, August and November see the star posing in an “aye, aye captain” stance, lifting dumbbells, pulling boat ropes and dancing on the deck respectively.