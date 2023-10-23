Jodie Whittaker on menstruation scene in Time: Showing blood was so important

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jodie Whittaker on menstruation scene in Time: Showing blood was so important

By Press Association
Jodie Whittaker stars in Time series two (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jodie Whittaker stars in Time series two (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jodie Whittaker has said that it was “important” to show menstrual blood in an episode of upcoming prison drama Time, where she plays inmate Orla who does not have access to period products.

The Doctor Who star, 41, said this was her “favourite scene” that she has ever filmed and that it tells audiences what comes “for free in prison” and what is a “commodity”.

Speaking to Radio Times about the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s Bafta-winning BBC series, now set inside a women’s prison, Whittaker said: “There’s a scene where Orla starts her period but she doesn’t have any sanitary towels.

Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker’s character is in prison for fiddling her electricity meter (Ian West/PA)

“It’s very hard-hitting. That’s my favourite scene I’ve ever shot.

“I said ‘Is this going to be suggested, or is it going to be shot exactly how it’s written?’

“And it was shot exactly how I felt it should be – unapologetically.

“Showing the blood was so important. It’s brilliant because it tells you what comes for free in prison, what doesn’t, and what’s a commodity.

“Dehumanisation is absolutely in the fabric of the system.”

BBC drama Time
Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and Jodie Whittaker star in the second series of Time (BBC Studios/Sally Mais/PA)

The series begins with three inmates arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day – working-class mother-of-two Orla, drug addict Kelsey played by The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey and Abi portrayed by The Silent Twins’ Tamara Lawrance.

Whittaker’s character is in prison for fiddling her electricity meter and the actress explained that she did so to provide for her children.

Whittaker said: “I’m not saying she didn’t break the law, but the domino effect of the decision to send her to prison and the lives ruined because of that are explored brilliantly.

“She’s a lioness. This isn’t a mother who has put her children at risk. She has kept her children out of risk by providing a safe and healthy environment.

“Who benefits from sending Orla to jail? Not one person.

Radio Times cover
Brian Cox on the cover of Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

“You as a member of the community are not protected because Orla’s off the streets, she’s not that kind of criminal. The prisons are full and three children are without their mother.”

The first series of Time, set in a men’s prison and starring Sean Bean, aired in 2021 and was a hit for the BBC, winning the mini-series award last year at the Bafta TV Awards.

Actor Stephen Graham, who played Eric McNally in series one, accepted the award with others who had worked on the show.

Whittaker, who played the 13th Doctor in long-running BBC series Doctor Who, has starred in other TV series including Broadchurch and The Assets.

Series two of Time airs on BBC One on Sunday October 29.