Glastonbury fans to battle it out as first lot of 2024 tickets go on sale

By Press Association
The first batch of Glastonbury tickets are going on sale (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury fans are bracing themselves as the first batch of coveted tickets for the 2024 festival go on sale this evening.

The coach ticket package, which includes transport to the Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, will go live at 6pm on Thursday.

Only those who have registered in advance will be able to attempt to snap up tickets for the world-famous event taking place from June 26 to 30.

Those who successfully secure tickets will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets and an additional fee will be added for the coach transfer.

When purchasing, a £75 deposit will be required with the balance due by the first week of April.

Those who miss out on Thursday have another opportunity as the general admission tickets without coach travel go on sale on Sunday November 5 at 9am.

However, those eager to attend will have to be quick as last year organisers announced at 6.23pm that ticket and coach packages had sold out.

While general tickets took more than an hour to sell out after the site experienced a “technical problem” with many fans reporting that the site repeatedly crashed at different stages of the booking process.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The line-up for the 2024 festival has not yet been announced but co-organiser Emily Eavis recently revealed a major female artist has been booked for the legends slot (Ben Birchall/PA)

Next year’s tickets have increased by £20 from the 2023 prices, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price hike from the 2022 price of £285.

The line-up for the 2024 festival has not yet been announced but co-organiser Emily Eavis recently revealed a major female artist has been booked for the legends slot.

Appearing on the BBC podcast Sidetracked, she said the line-up for the five-day event in June is still “a little up in the air” but that she hopes there will be two female headliners.

This year’s festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.

Stages across the 900-acre site hosted a range of world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, and theatre and circus performances.