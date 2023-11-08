Cat Deeley to co-host ITV’s This Morning next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat Deeley to co-host ITV’s This Morning next week

By Press Association
Cat Deeley is set to host This Morning next week (Ian West/PA)
Cat Deeley is set to host This Morning next week (Ian West/PA)

Cat Deeley is set to host This Morning next week as ITV looks to replace former presenter Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby, 42, announced in October that she would be stepping down from the programme after 14 years in the role.

On Monday and Tuesday next week, Deeley, 47, will step in to host alongside Rylan Clark before she co-presents with Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby arrive at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Doyle and Alison Hammond will host on Thursday and Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will present their Friday programme together as usual.

Since Willoughby’s departure, presenters including Doyle, Clark, Hammond and Rochelle Humes have been hosting the ITV show.

Willoughby had announced her departure in a post to Instagram where she wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show in May after he admitted to a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley (Damien Eagers/PA)

Following Schofield’s departure from This Morning, chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said in a letter, sent to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, that ITV had asked a barrister to lead a review of the facts.

Bosses have said both Schofield and his former lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the star quit ITV and formally apologised.

Following Schofield’s departure, the daytime programme has faced scrutiny, including claims the show fostered a “toxic” bullying culture.

Deeley used to be a children’s TV presenter for SM:TV Live and has hosted US entertainment show So You Think You Can Dance.

She is married to Irish comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty who is the new host of Irish chat show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy.