Amy Dowden rings chemotherapy bell after last round of treatment

By Press Association
Amy Dowden has undergone treatment for breast cancer (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden has rung a chemotherapy bell signalling her last round of treatment for stage three breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional said she had “cried all morning” as she revealed that her eighth round of chemotherapy would be her last.

Posting to her Instagram page, the 33-year-old said: “We are finally here.

“I’ve cried all morning! Right an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!

“Will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit!”

Ending her message, Dowden said that the NHS was “amazing”.

A follow-up post showed Dowden standing with two other cancer patients as they got to ring the bell.

Alongside the photo, Dowden wrote: “Today all three of us ring that chemo bell! 32, 35 and 26 when all diagnosed with breast cancer so please this is a note from us three to check your chest!

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate! Our wish to you all is the remember to monthly check!”

Dowden was unable to have a celebrity partner on Strictly this year following her diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment.

The Caerphilly-born dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017, announced her diagnosis in May and revealed to Hello magazine that she found a lump in her breast in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

In October, the Strictly star made a surprise appearance on the BBC One show, appearing from behind a golden fringe wall, sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress, to read the show’s terms and conditions.

Later, in an episode of the spin-off programme, It Takes Two, Dowden said the support of fellow dancers and staff on the show allowed her to feel “liberated” to not wear a wig on the show.

She also went without a wig when she appeared at the Pride Of Britain Awards and the Stand Up To Cancer live show at the Francis Crick Institute, taking place in celebration of a decade of the appeal for Cancer Research UK.

Since her diagnosis, the dancer has been raising awareness for breast cancer and posting regular treatment updates on her social media platforms.