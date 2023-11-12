Seventh celebrity eliminated from Strictly says ‘It’s right I am going out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seventh celebrity eliminated from Strictly says ‘It’s right I am going out’

By Press Association
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professional dancers (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professional dancers (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

A seventh celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after facing the dance-off.

Sunday’s episode of the BBC One show saw Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, 53, lose out to 79-year-old broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Guru-Murthy said: “Look, this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy saying goodbye on Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC/Guy Levy)
Krishnan Guru-Murthy saying goodbye on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

“It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life. The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren.

“She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”

During the show, Guru-Murthy performed a samba routine to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings, alongside professional Lauren Oakley, while Rippon and her partner Kai Widdrington took to the floor for a paso doble to Hung Up by Madonna.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all opted for Rippon while saying the dance-off had been close.

Mabuse said she had been “undecided” and she and Du Beke both said their choice was about the “fundamentals”.

Revel Horwood called Guru-Murthy “magnificent” and hailed Rippon for “miraculously” saving a kick, but in the end the judge chose the latter contestant.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Well, I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors, and I would have saved Krishnan and Lauren.”

Oakley said: “This guy (Krishnan) is what Strictly is about – from not having danced a step eight weeks ago, and you just danced that samba.

“I had an absolute ball every single week. You taught me so much as well, I am so grateful and it will be in my memory forever, and we will keep dancing.”

The show opened with a Remembrance Sunday routine by the professional dancers.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old daughter Virginia performed a rendition of Hallelujah by Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli (right) performs with daughter Virginia and son Matteo (Suzan Moore/PA)

Bocelli has previously performed with Virginia at the O2 Arena alongside son Matteo, 26, and the trio released an album, A Family Christmas, last year.

Heading to next week’s prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom event are: Bad Education star Layton Williams and partner Nikita Kuzmin, former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach with Vito Coppola, Casualty star Nigel Harman with Katya Jones, tennis player Annabel Croft with Johannes Radebe, presenter Angela Scanlon with Carlos Gu, and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier with Dianne Buswell, as well Rippon and Widdrington.

The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Special airs on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One.