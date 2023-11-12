Olivia Attwood confirms she will not return to I’m A Celebrity this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Attwood confirms she will not return to I’m A Celebrity this year

By Press Association
Olivia Attwood will not be heading to the jungle (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Attwood has confirmed that she will not return to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

The former Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star was forced to withdraw from the ITV show last year after a routine blood test.

In a Sunday Instagram story, Attwood, 32, said: “I wasn’t going to talk about anything jungle related because if I’m honest, the way things played out last year still makes my heart hurt… and brain.

“I have been avoiding Instagram, but the sheer volume of you messaging about the show, commenting and meeting you in person etc I feel like it’s wrong not to speak to you guys.

Olivia Attwood
Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show last year (Lucy North/PA)

“I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me.

“There were many things that I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’…

“I read all your messages about the show, your support and love I will never ever take for granted.

“One day I hope when the time is right. We can finish my jungle story for you guys and for myself…

“Now seems like a good time to let my hair down for a few days. I am bursting screaming crying at the seams to share with you the tele things I have coming.”

She has hosted several self-titled series on ITV including two series of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Olivia Marries Her Match, about her tying the knot with footballer Bradley Dack, and social media documentary Olivia Attwood Vs The Trolls.

Attwood told the Mail On Sunday in November last year that tests showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia, and she was taken to hospital.

She said after more blood work came back normal a decision was made for her not to return to the Australian jungle, and she missed meeting former health secretary Matt Hancock on the 2022 series.

ITV previously said that it was a medical decision.