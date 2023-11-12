Olivia Attwood confirms she will not return to I’m A Celebrity this year

Olivia Attwood has confirmed that she will not return to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

The former Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star was forced to withdraw from the ITV show last year after a routine blood test.

In a Sunday Instagram story, Attwood, 32, said: “I wasn’t going to talk about anything jungle related because if I’m honest, the way things played out last year still makes my heart hurt… and brain.

“I have been avoiding Instagram, but the sheer volume of you messaging about the show, commenting and meeting you in person etc I feel like it’s wrong not to speak to you guys.

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show last year (Lucy North/PA)

“I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me.

“There were many things that I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’…

“I read all your messages about the show, your support and love I will never ever take for granted.

“One day I hope when the time is right. We can finish my jungle story for you guys and for myself…

“Now seems like a good time to let my hair down for a few days. I am bursting screaming crying at the seams to share with you the tele things I have coming.”

She has hosted several self-titled series on ITV including two series of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Olivia Marries Her Match, about her tying the knot with footballer Bradley Dack, and social media documentary Olivia Attwood Vs The Trolls.

Attwood told the Mail On Sunday in November last year that tests showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia, and she was taken to hospital.

She said after more blood work came back normal a decision was made for her not to return to the Australian jungle, and she missed meeting former health secretary Matt Hancock on the 2022 series.

ITV previously said that it was a medical decision.