Olivia Dean wins top BBC music prize for up-and-coming artists

By Press Association
Olivia Dean has won the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year Award (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Dean has been crowned the winner of a prestigious music prize for up-and-coming artists previously awarded to Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan.

The 24-year-old singer was announced as the recipient of this year’s BBC Introducing artist of the year award during the show on Radio 1 on Sunday evening.

The win tops off an impressive year for the Brit School alumnus, whose debut album Messy June went to number four in the charts in June and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

The London-born artist has also performed at a string of major venues across the year including a set at Glastonbury, on Later… With Jools Holland and supported rapper Loyle Carner at Wembley.

She began uploading her music – which moves between genres of indie, Motown, soul and alternative pop – to the BBC Introducing uploader in 2018 and was chosen as BBC Introducing London’s featured artist of the week the following year.

Dean later performed at The Lexington in Islington and her track Password Change was selected as the introducing track of the week by BBC Radio 1 in 2020.

Following the win, Dean said: “Thank you so much for all the support over the years BBC Introducing.

Olivia Dean at Big Weekend BBC Introducing Stage 2023 (BBC/PA)

“You are such an important and valuable platform for up and coming musicians.

“From my very first gig at the Lexington until now – poof crazy. So excited to be your artist of the year.”

She received the news after she recorded a session in the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

After she handed Dean the gong, radio presenter Jess Iszatt said: “You’ve had the best, the most incredible year, I mean we don’t need to tell you, but we’re so happy for you.

“I feel like Introducing has kind of been with you since day one right?”

Dean replied: “Yeah, absolutely. I remember I did a gig in Islington at The Lexington and that was at the very beginning and I’d literally, god quite emotional, I’d literally just broken up with the boyfriend that I wrote The Hardest Part and everything about.

“And I was so sad and was like, ‘Okay but I’ve got this BBC Introducing gig so like get it together, babe.’ And now, look at me.”

The BBC award recognises an artist who have made a “significant impact that year and is on the path to stardom” with previous recipients also including Self Esteem, Celeste and Declan McKenna.

The editor of BBC Music Introducing, Kelly Betts, said: “It is with immense pride and joy that we name Olivia Dean as our artist of the year.

Olivia Dean attending the Mercury Prize 2023 awards show (Ian West/PA)

“This accolade is a celebration of not just a year of remarkable achievements but a journey of unwavering dedication and passion.

“BBC Introducing has been supporting Olivia since 2018 and has witnessed the evolution of a true musical luminary.

“This award celebrates a phenomenal artist but also symbolises our commitment to fostering, nurturing and championing the next generation of musical trailblazers.

“Congratulations to Olivia Dean, an artist destined for greatness”.

The full interview with Dean on Radio 1’s BBC Introducing with Jess Iszatt is available on BBC Sounds.