Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to co-host next week’s run of This Morning

Thirty-five-year-old Clark has presented various segments of the programme over the years
Thirty-five-year-old Clark has presented various segments of the programme over the years

TV presenters Rylan Clark and Emma Willis will host This Morning next week, the PA news agency understands.

Clark, 35, was seen on screens alongside Cat Deeley hosting the popular ITV morning show earlier this month and has presented various segments over the years.

Radio and TV star Willis, 47, has also previously stood in as host of This Morning numerous times, including a spell with Clark in 2018.

Emma Willis and Rylan Clark are no strangers to working together

The duo will host every day next week, including Friday, which is normally presented by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

They are no strangers to working together with Willis having presented Big Brother and Clark having won Celebrity Big Brother, but also going on to present spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

In October, former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby departed as the main host of the daytime programme after 14 years in the role.

Her exit followed the departure of her long-time co-host Phillip Schofield in May.

Holly Willoughby left This Morning after 14 years in October

Since the long-time presenting duo have both left, there has been a rotation of various presenters taking the helm including Hammond, O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Ben Shephard have also been presenting from the classic sofa.

Gibson and JLS star Marvin Humes, who has co-presented the show in past, are not on the roster currently as they are competing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

This Morning airs Monday to Friday at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.