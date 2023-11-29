Jamie Lynn Spears is doing fine after I’m A Celeb exit, says Ant and Dec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Lynn Spears is doing fine after I’m A Celeb exit, says Ant and Dec

By Press Association
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears is “doing fine” following her exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! said presenter Declan Donnelly during Wednesday’s show.

At the start of the ITV1 reality programme, Anthony McPartlin told viewers: “We’ve got some breaking news for you, Jamie Lynn Spears has left the camp on medical grounds.”

Donnelly added: “The good news is, Jamie Lynn is doing fine and she goes away with our best wishes.”

Later on in the show, This Morning host Josie Gibson announced to the jungle campmates that the 32-year-old had left.

The singer and actress, who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, left the ITV show early for “medical reasons” and Wednesday’s instalment of the reality programme marked her last appearance on the show.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the show announced: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Spears has become the second celebrity to leave the jungle on medical grounds this year after restaurant critic Grace Dent bowed out earlier this week.

The American star had cried during Tuesday’s show and then told fellow campmates: “I feel a little better, maybe. I just need to cry and let it out.”

Also on the show, the Zoey 101 star had spoken about her relationship with her sister and revealed the pair had a “very complicated upbringing” which would lead to them having issues with each other.

On Wednesday’s episode of the ITV1 show, soap star Nick Pickard and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage were the latest campmates tasked with facing a bushtucker trial.

When they arrived at the clearing, it was revealed that the duo would be facing a challenge called In Too Deep.

The pair were required to free stars trapped at the bottom of two giant water tanks by releasing the spanners on the side of the tank.

The campmates had 11 minutes to retrieve 11 stars and ended the challenge with a total of six.

Farage decided to pass on a number of the tasks, which involved him holding his breath underwater, before he finally announced: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here.”

Also on the show, Farage asked internet personality Nella Rose if he had upset her, to which she said: “I just feel like you were very dismissive about cultural appropriation yesterday.”

She then said: “I don’t have an issue with you.

“Like I said to you a couple of days ago, you are always going to have your opinions and I’m always going to have my opinions and we can agree to disagree, but let’s just not be the best of buds.

“Because clearly we’re just from two different sides of the world and you’ll never understand my issues and struggles.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Rose said she was “disappointed” with the GB News host, following a conversation where Farage said cultural appropriation was “can’t win territory”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.