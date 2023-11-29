Eddie Murphy says starring in first classic Christmas film was ‘no brainer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Murphy says starring in first classic Christmas film was ‘no brainer’

By Press Association
Eddie Murphy at the premiere of Candy Cane Lane in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Eddie Murphy at the premiere of Candy Cane Lane in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Eddie Murphy said reuniting with director Reginald Hudlin to star in his first classic Christmas film was a “no brainer” after reading the “unique” script.

The Hollywood star had connected with Hudlin, who directed his 1992 hit Boomerang, “throwing ideas back and forth” for some time before settling on upcoming film Candy Cane Lane opposite singer Diana Ross’ daughter Tracee Ellis Ross.

“(Hudlin) put together this great presentation, the best I’d ever seen anybody put together (about) how he would do the movie, it was like ‘hey this is a no brainer’,” Murphy said during a press conference in Los Angeles.

LA Premiere of “Candy Cane Lane”
Director Reginald Hudlin and Eddie Murphy at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I thought the script was unique and I thought it had all the elements that you’re supposed to have in a Christmas movie, where you can watch it over and over again like all the Christmas movies I would watch every year, all the time.

“I thought this could you be one of those kinds of movies that families can revisit.”

He joked his relationship with Hudlin had the “same dynamic, just a little slower” after more than three decades since filming comedy Boomerang.

The 62-year-old also agreed there was a debate over if Candy Cane Lane was his first Christmas film after starring in Trading Places and Coming To America – but said they were only “suggesting holidays” not a dedicated classic Christmas film.

Meanwhile Ellis Ross said she had “very deep” conversations off-set with Murphy which helped build the foundation of their on-screen marriage.

LA Premiere of “Candy Cane Lane”
Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross star in Candy Cane Lane (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“What you guys don’t know that I learned doing this film is that Eddie is an extraordinary film and music buff, beyond belief,” the 51-year-old said.

“The film references, the music references, they are pretty obscure. I watched one of them…I’ve never been more disturbed in my life.

“…This is what I mean conversations with Eddie, they are very deep, very deep. What that built into was a relationship, a connection, and chemistry for a husband and wife…It built a rapport.”

The holiday comedy follows Chris (Murphy) who inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf while on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

Ellis Ross described starring opposite Murphy as a treat and an honour “to be able to work with somebody that you’ve admired, whose work you’ve known and grown up with”.

LA Premiere of “Candy Cane Lane”
Tracee Ellis Ross at the premiere of Candy Cane Lane (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“The thing about Eddie is he’s hilarious, but what makes everyone hilarious around him is he’s a really generous actor,” she said.

“It’s not all about Eddie being the funny person in the scene, for Eddie it’s about the grounded-ness, the reason that I’ve loved his comedy for so long, it’s not based on being funny, it’s based on being real.

“And so there’s a connection that has to be there for it to come across in the right way and that’s what he does.

“He’s not sitting there trying to get you to set up his funny, and his jokes, he’s actually playing with you. That’s what makes it fun and that’s what makes it work,” she added.

While two of their three on-screen children – played by Genneya Walton and Thaddeus Mixson – both said they learned from their time with Murphy and Ellis Ross on set.

“I think the main thing (I learned) was probably just getting out of my own head because you know there’s a lot going on on the set but they’re absolute pros at improv-ing and just being on top of it so I was having to be on my toes,” Walton said.

Candy Cane Lane will premiere globally on December 1, exclusively on Prime Video.