Nigel Harman ‘still in pain’ after rib injury forces him to quit Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Harman ‘still in pain’ after rib injury forces him to quit Strictly

By Press Association
Nigel Harman has had to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Nigel Harman has had to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Nigel Harman has said he is “still in quite a bit of pain” after quitting Strictly Come Dancing due to an injury.

The actor, 50, was unable to perform with dance partner Katya Jones on Saturday after he injured his rib while practising a jump in rehearsals.

Speaking to host Fleur East on BBC Two’s Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two on Monday, the Casualty star said: “I’m still in quite a bit of pain.

“I was sort of moping around the house going, I wonder what Katya’s doing today?

“So it feels quite strange, because it’s only been three days.

“Three days ago we were about to do this dance that we knew was going to be great.”

He added: “It feels quite strange and surreal. I’m missing people already, but I don’t feel like I’ve left yet.”

Speaking about her time with Harman, Jones, 34, said: “Every week reminded me, it’s not a technical competition.

“We are here to light up every Saturday night for everyone to watch. To deliver entertainment, to enjoy ourselves and to tell stories and to love what we do.”

She added: “Pretty much everything is out of our hands.

“The way I approach it every year is, I’m just here with (an) open heart, full of belief… with love and care and support to guide this person.”

Harman and Jones were due to perform a Charleston to Step In Time from Disney’s Mary Poppins during Saturday’s quarter-final.

The former EastEnder revealed on Saturday’s live show he had been taken to A&E after he fell and said it had not quite “sunk in” that he would not be performing anymore.

He told host Claudia Winkleman: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and – as I flew – I was Peter Pan and – as I landed – I was in A&E.

“I’ve done something to my rib basically and it’s quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I’m having a lovely time.”

Reflecting on his time on Strictly, Harman added: “This hasn’t really sunk in. When I watched everyone come down the stairs I was like ‘Oh, this is real. I’m not part of this anymore’, and that’s quite sad. I’ve been avoiding Kat all day as that makes it really real as well.”

Because Harman had to quit, there was no public vote or elimination on the weekend, and the remaining couples have gone through to the semi-finals.

Actress Ellie Leach, tennis player Annabel Croft, theatre and TV star Layton Williams and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier are still in the competition.